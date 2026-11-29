Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, November 29 at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Where: United Center (Chicago, Illinois)
- Watch: How to Watch
- Listen: KOOL 108
- Gamecenter: Wild at Blackhawks
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26-27 Team Stats
|
MIN
|
CHI
|
Power Play
|
24.5%
|
24.7%
|
Penalty Kill
|
79.3%
|
80%
|
Faceoff
|
47.4%
|
42.9%
|
Goals For / Games Played
|
3.61
|
2.65
|
Goals Against / Games Played
|
2.29
|
3.73
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
STATUS
|
D Olli Maatta
|
Upper Body
|
Injury Reserve
|
D Quinn Hughes
|
Upper Body
|
Injured Reserve
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.