Preview: Wild vs Islanders

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts the New York Islanders to complete a three-game homestand before heading to Florida and Carolina for a road trip.
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, January 15 at 5:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 17-20-5, 39 points, 7th in Central Division
Islanders Record: 19-13-10, 48 points, 4th in Metropolitan Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-0-0
Wild vs. Isalnders All-Time Record: 19-11-2 (10-4-2 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
NYI
MIN
Power Play
24.6%
18.0%
Penalty Kill
72.8%
71.8%
Faceoff
50.9%
46.4%
Goals For / Games Played
3.02
2.81
Goals Against / Games Played
3.29
3.38
Last 10 Games
4-5-1
2-7-1
Last Time Out
The Wild were shutout by the Arizona Coyotes, 6-0, on Saturday night (1/13). G Filip Gustavsson made 13-of-18 saves (.722 SV%) in his return from IR before being replaced. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 14-of-15 saves in relief for a .933 SV%.
The Islanders fell to the Nashville Predators, 3-1, on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. F Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the only goal for the Islanders. G Ilya Sorokin stopped 25-of 27 shots faced (.926 SV%) for New York.
Previously on Wild vs. Islanders
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-2, at UBS Arena (11/7). F Joel Eriksson Ek (1-1=2) and F Pat Maroon (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points each. F Kirill Kaprizov and F Vinni Lettieri also scored. Fleury saved 27-of-29 shots faced for Minnesota.
D Noah Dobson and F Oliver Wahlstrom each scored for the Islanders. G Semyon Varlamov stopped 27-of-31 shots faced for New York.
2Players to Watch
- Fleury needs one win to become second in NHL history with 552 wins, passing Patrick Roy and behind Martin Brodeur
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 34 points (13-21=34) this season
- Eriksson Ek leads Minnesota with 34 points (13-21=34) this season
- Dobson is seventh in the league and third among NHL defensemen in assists (37)
- F Mathew Barzal has eight points (2-6=8) in his last five games and leads the Islanders in points (12-33=45)
- F Brock Nelson leads New York with 19 goals (19-16=35)
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild reassigned F Nic Petan to Iowa (1/14).
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Undisclosed
Injured Reserve
Jonas Brodin
Upper Body
Long-Term Injured Reserve
Connections
- Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin tallied 80 points (39-41=80) and 128 PIM in 142 games with the Islanders in two seasons (2007-09)
- Wild Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson skated in 16 games with the Islanders in 1995-96
- D Jared Spurgeon was drafted by New York in the sixth round of the 2008 NHL Draft (156th overall)
- Islanders Special Assignment Coach Jacques Lemaire was the first Head Coach in Wild history and posted a record of 293-255-108 in 656 games over eight seasons (2000-09)
- He is Minnesota’s all-time leader in games coached and victories and was the recipient of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach in 2003
- F Cal Clutterbuck was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft (72nd overall) and collected 110 points and 1,457 hits in 346 contests with the Wild (2007-13)
- F Anders Lee hails from Edina and played high school hockey at Edina and St. Thomas Academy
- Nelson is from Warroad
- F Hudson Fasching is from Apple Valley and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2013-16)
Fast Facts
- The Wild has won five consecutive games against the Islanders and is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings
- 14 of the 32 all-time meetings with the Islanders have been decided by one goal (8-4-2), including eight of the 15 matches at Xcel Energy Center (5-1-2)
Game Notes
