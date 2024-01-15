Preview: Wild vs Islanders

Last Time Out

The Wild were shutout by the Arizona Coyotes, 6-0, on Saturday night (1/13). G Filip Gustavsson made 13-of-18 saves (.722 SV%) in his return from IR before being replaced. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 14-of-15 saves in relief for a .933 SV%.

The Islanders fell to the Nashville Predators, 3-1, on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. F Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the only goal for the Islanders. G Ilya Sorokin stopped 25-of 27 shots faced (.926 SV%) for New York.