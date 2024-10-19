Preview: Wild at Blue Jackets

This Season on Wild vs. Blue Jackets

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in St. Paul (10/10).

LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with three points (1-2=3). LW Marcus Johansson tallied two points (0-2=2). G Filip Gustavsson saved 31-of-33 shots faced to earn the win.

C Kent Johnson led the Blue Jackets with two points (1-1=2). D Zach Werenski also scored for Columbus (1- 0=1). G Elvis Merzlikins saved 23-of-26 shots faced.