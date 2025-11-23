Game Preview: Wild at Jets

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

WINNIPEG, MB -- The Minnesota Wild heads north today, jetting off to Winnipeg for a Sunday match withe Jets. The Wild has started this short road trip hot, defeating Pittsburgh in a 5-0 shutout on Friday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 11-7-4

Jets Record: 12-8-0

2025-26 Series Record: 0-0-1

All-Time Wild Record: 29-24-7 (12-14-3 at Winnipeg)

Team Stats
WPG
MIN
Power Play
25.4%
25.9%
Penalty Kill
83.6%
74.0%
Faceoff
52.9%
48.0%
Goals For / Games Played
3.30
2.86
Goals Against / Games Played
2.80
2.91

Last Time Out

MIN at PIT | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Jets

The Jets won the series-opening contest, 4-3, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (10/28).

D Brock Faber (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) led the Wild with two points each. LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) also scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 17-of-21 shots faced.

C Mark Scheifele (0-2=2) and D Logan Stanley (0-2=2) led Winnipeg with two points each. LW Kyle Connor (1-0=1), C Vladislav Namestnikov (1-0=1), RW Nino Niederreiter (1-0=1) and C Gabriel Vilardi (1-0=1) all scored for the Jets. G Connor Hellebuyck saved 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the victory.

Wild Leaders Against Jets

  • Johansson leads the Wild with 27 points (6-21=27) in 40 career games against the Jets
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko owns 26 points (13-13=26) in 36 games
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (11-13=24) in 29 games
  • LW Marcus Foligno has 21 points (11-10=21) in 36 games

Jets Leaders Against Wild

  • C Jonathan Toews leads the Jets with 52 points (18-34=52) in 54 career games vs. the Wild
  • Scheifele owns 34 points (14-22=36) in 45 games against Minnesota
  • Connor owns 26 points (11-16=26) in 27 games
  • RW Gustav Nyquist has 22 points (6-16=22) in 27 games

Recent Transactions

11/21/25

Activated D Zach Bogosian and F Nico Sturm from Injured Reserve

Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa

11/20/25

Placed F Vladimir Tarasenko on Injured Reserve

11/19/25

Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa

Placed F Ryan Hartman on Injured Reserve

11/15/25

Recalled F Liam Öhgren and F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa

Reassigned D David Spaček to Iowa

11/14/25

Placed F Marco Rossi on Injured Reserve

View all transactions

On the Mend

Ryan Hartman: lower body (two game missed)

Marco Rossi: lower body (four games missed)

Vladimir Tarasenko: lower body (four games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127 in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
  • Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
  • Nyquist posted 12 points (3-9=12) in 25 games in parts of two seasons (2022-23, 2025-26) with Minnesota
  • D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
  • D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
  • The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

