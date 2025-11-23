Game Preview: Wild at Jets

This Season on Wild vs. Jets

The Jets won the series-opening contest, 4-3, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (10/28).

D Brock Faber (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) led the Wild with two points each. LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) also scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 17-of-21 shots faced.

C Mark Scheifele (0-2=2) and D Logan Stanley (0-2=2) led Winnipeg with two points each. LW Kyle Connor (1-0=1), C Vladislav Namestnikov (1-0=1), RW Nino Niederreiter (1-0=1) and C Gabriel Vilardi (1-0=1) all scored for the Jets. G Connor Hellebuyck saved 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the victory.