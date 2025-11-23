WINNIPEG, MB -- The Minnesota Wild heads north today, jetting off to Winnipeg for a Sunday match withe Jets. The Wild has started this short road trip hot, defeating Pittsburgh in a 5-0 shutout on Friday night.
Game Preview: Wild at Jets
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, November 23rd at 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KOOL108
- Gamecenter: Wild at Jets
Wild Record: 11-7-4
Jets Record: 12-8-0
2025-26 Series Record: 0-0-1
All-Time Wild Record: 29-24-7 (12-14-3 at Winnipeg)
Team Stats
WPG
MIN
Power Play
25.4%
25.9%
Penalty Kill
83.6%
74.0%
Faceoff
52.9%
48.0%
Goals For / Games Played
3.30
2.86
Goals Against / Games Played
2.80
2.91
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Jets
The Jets won the series-opening contest, 4-3, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (10/28).
D Brock Faber (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (0-2=2) led the Wild with two points each. LW Marcus Johansson (1-0=1) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) also scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 17-of-21 shots faced.
C Mark Scheifele (0-2=2) and D Logan Stanley (0-2=2) led Winnipeg with two points each. LW Kyle Connor (1-0=1), C Vladislav Namestnikov (1-0=1), RW Nino Niederreiter (1-0=1) and C Gabriel Vilardi (1-0=1) all scored for the Jets. G Connor Hellebuyck saved 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the victory.
Wild Leaders Against Jets
- Johansson leads the Wild with 27 points (6-21=27) in 40 career games against the Jets
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko owns 26 points (13-13=26) in 36 games
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (11-13=24) in 29 games
- LW Marcus Foligno has 21 points (11-10=21) in 36 games
Jets Leaders Against Wild
- C Jonathan Toews leads the Jets with 52 points (18-34=52) in 54 career games vs. the Wild
- Scheifele owns 34 points (14-22=36) in 45 games against Minnesota
- Connor owns 26 points (11-16=26) in 27 games
- RW Gustav Nyquist has 22 points (6-16=22) in 27 games
Recent Transactions
11/21/25
Activated D Zach Bogosian and F Nico Sturm from Injured Reserve
Reassigned D David Jiříček to Iowa
11/20/25
Placed F Vladimir Tarasenko on Injured Reserve
11/19/25
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
Placed F Ryan Hartman on Injured Reserve
11/15/25
Recalled F Liam Öhgren and F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa
Reassigned D David Spaček to Iowa
11/14/25
Placed F Marco Rossi on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Ryan Hartman: lower body (two game missed)
Marco Rossi: lower body (four games missed)
Vladimir Tarasenko: lower body (four games missed)
Connections
- Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127 in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
- Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
- Nyquist posted 12 points (3-9=12) in 25 games in parts of two seasons (2022-23, 2025-26) with Minnesota
- D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
- D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
Fast Facts
- Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
- The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.