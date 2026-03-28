BOSTON, Mass. -- The Minnesota Wild is set to face off against the Bruins this afternoon at TD Garden. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Bruins
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 47 Michael McCarron - 10 Bobby Brink
71 Nick Foligno - 17 Marcus Foligno - 13 Yakov Trenin
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 46 Jared Spurgeon
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, March 28th at 4:00 p.m. CT
- Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Bruins