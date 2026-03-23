The Hits Keep Coming: Yakov Trenin Sets Single-Season Franchise Record

When Wild forward Yakov Trenin is on the ice, opposing skaters need to keep their heads on a swivel. Trenin, an eight-year NHL veteran, just set the franchise record for most hits in a single-season with 357—a record that was set by Cal Clutterbuck during the 2008-09 season. Trenin’s hit total this season is not only team history, but also NHL history. Since hits started getting tracked in the 2007-08 season, Trenin’s total ranks eighth all-time in a single season. He currently sits 25 hits away from tying Jeremy Lauzon for the second-most hits in a single season in NHL history (383).

“It means a lot. Especially for Minnesota, it’s such a hockey state—to write my name in history it’s cool,” said Trenin

The hits record is something Trenin is extremely proud of. While he admitted it may not be as flashy as a scoring record, he’s proud to have his name etched in Wild history. Since entering the league in 2019-20, Trenin’s 1,304 career hits ranks 11th in NHL, four spots behind teammate Marcus Foligno who owns 1,351 hits over that span.

“People, especially on defense, know who’s on the ice. I think we rush the play and cause unforced errors while they’re preparing to get hit,” said Trenin when asked about playing on a line with Foligno.

Over the trade deadline, the Wild not only added depth, it also added size and physicality. Bringing in guys like Michael McCarron and Marcus’ brother, Nick, this is now a roster with imposing hard-hitting forwards. In a hypothetical line combination of Trenin-McCarron and M. Foligno, all of which stand at 6-foot-2 or taller (McCarron the tallest at 6-foot-7), is a line that can wreak havoc throughout the postseason and wear down opposing teams. Those three have combined for 697 hits on the season—even with Foligno only playing in 48 games thus far.

In a game that revolves around speed and grace, Trenin brings a level of physicality not many can match. Leading the league in hits is no easy feat, doing so while also trying to play a complete hockey game is something Trenin also has to keep in mind. After recording 15 points in his first season with the Wild, Trenin has recorded 20 points (6-14=10) and a plus-12 rating (sixth on the team) this season.