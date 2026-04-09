Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to Entry-Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Gustafsson Nyberg, 22 (9/21/03), has played in two games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) since signing an amateur tryout (ATO) with Minnesota on April 6, recording an assist, two penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-1 rating.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, also recorded 11 assists, 47 shots and 26 PIM in 37 games with the University of Connecticut (UConn) this season. He led UConn with a plus-18 rating, ranked second in blocked shots (51) and third among defensemen in assists and points to help the Huskies reach the Hockey East Championship game and qualify for the NCAA Tournament. In two seasons (2024-25) at UConn, Gustafsson Nyberg totaled 21 points (1-20=21), 83 shots, 53 PIM and 113 blocked shots. Gustafsson Nyberg transferred to UConn from Northern Michigan, where he played one season (2023-24) and posted three points (1-2=3) in 34 games while ranking fourth on the team (first among freshman) with 44 blocked shots.

Prior to his collegiate career, Gustafsson Nyberg played two seasons (2021-23) with Leksands IF J20 of the Swedish Junior League, recording seven goals, 30 assists, 37 points (7-30=37), 28 penalty minutes, and a plus-21 rating in 82 games and serving as an alternate captain during the 2022-23 season. He will wear sweater No. 6 with Minnesota.

The Wild will play at the Dallas Stars tonight at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN+ / Hulu and KFAN FM 100.3.

Single-game tickets for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena are on sale now at wild.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket availability for all 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Grand Casino Arena is expected to be limited due to demand and priority access given to Minnesota Wild Season Ticket Members. The best way to secure 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets is to become part of the Season Ticket Member Community. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.

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