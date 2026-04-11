Game Preview: Wild at Predators

This Season on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (11/4) and the third game, 6-5, in overtime at Bridgestone Arena (2/4), while Nashville won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (12/23).

LW Matt Boldy (3-1=4), D Brock Faber (1-3=4), and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4) lead Minnesota with four points each in the series. G Filip Gustavsson is 2-0-1 with a 3.20 GAA and a .898 SV% in starting all three games.

C Steven Stamkos leads the Predators with six points (3-3=6) in the series. C Ryan O’Reilly owns five points (1-4=5). G Justus Annunen stopped 21-of-24 shots faced for the Predators in the first game. G Juuse Saros is 1-0-1 with a 3.85 GAA and a .893 SV% in starting the second two games.