Game Preview: Wild at Predators

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By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Minnesota Wild faces off against the Nashville Predators tonight after falling 5-4 to the Stars in Dallas on Thursday.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 45-22-12

Predators Record: 37-32-10

2025-26 Series Record: 2-0-1

All-Time Wild Record: 42-40-13 (16-24-7 at Nashville)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
NSH
MIN
Power Play
23.0%
25.5%
Penalty Kill
81.9%
79.2%
Faceoff
50.5%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.96
3.30
Goals Against / Games Played
3.27
2.85

Last Time Out

MIN at DAL | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (11/4) and the third game, 6-5, in overtime at Bridgestone Arena (2/4), while Nashville won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (12/23).

LW Matt Boldy (3-1=4), D Brock Faber (1-3=4), and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4) lead Minnesota with four points each in the series. G Filip Gustavsson is 2-0-1 with a 3.20 GAA and a .898 SV% in starting all three games.

C Steven Stamkos leads the Predators with six points (3-3=6) in the series. C Ryan O’Reilly owns five points (1-4=5). G Justus Annunen stopped 21-of-24 shots faced for the Predators in the first game. G Juuse Saros is 1-0-1 with a 3.85 GAA and a .893 SV% in starting the second two games.

Wild Leaders Against Predators

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 40 points (18-22=40) in 48 games against Nashville
  • D Quinn Hughes has 26 assists in 19 games
  • Kaprizov (7-12=19 in 13 games), D Jared Spurgeon (5-14=19 in 45 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-17=19 in 28 games) each have 19 points

Predators Leaders Against Wild

  • D Roman Josi leads Nashville with 46 points (18-28=46) in 49 career games against the Wild
  • O’Reilly has 45 points (21-24=45) in 64 games
  • LW Filip Forsberg owns 39 points (21-18=39) in 40 games
  • Stamkos has 24 points (10-14=24) in 29 games

Recent Transactions

4/9/26

Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to a two-year entrylevel contract

4/6/26

Signed F Charlie Stramel to a three-year entry-level contract starting with 2026-27 season

Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to an amateur tryout and assigned him to Iowa

3/27/26

Assigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa

3/24/26

Assigned G Chase Wutzke to Iowa (AHL)

3/17/26

Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa

View all transactions

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower-body injury (three games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
  • C Michael McCarron tallied 66 points (31-35=66) in 292 games across parts of six seasons (2020-26) with the Predators
  • C Ryan Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
  • LW Yakov Trenin was selected by Nashville in the second round (55th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft and recorded 79 points (46-33=79), 162 PIM and six GWG in 283 games with Nashville in five seasons (2019-24)
  • Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 2008-11). He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s hockey operations department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
  • Nashville Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson collected 60 points (29- 31=60) in 182 games with Minnesota (2000-04) and served as an Assistant Coach with Minnesota for 14 seasons (2010-24)
  • LW Cole Smith is a native of Brainerd
  • D Brady Skjei is from Lakeville and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15)
  • C Erik Haula was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (182nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and recorded 89 points (42-47=89) in 266 games with the Wild (2013-17). Haula also played collegiately at the University of Minnesota for three seasons (2010-13) and for one season (2008-09) at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Northfield
  • RW Matthew Wood played one season (2024-25) at the University of Minnesota
  • C Tyson Jost tallied nine points (2-7=9) and 15 PIM in 33 games over a span of two seasons with Minnesota (2021-23)
  • D Nick Perbix is from Elk River and played four seasons at St. Cloud State (2018-22)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 10-4-1 in its last 15 games played against the Predators at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 2/18/17, and has won four consecutive games

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

4.11 MIN at NSH Game Notes
- 0.79 MB
Download 4.11 MIN at NSH Game Notes

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