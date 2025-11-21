PITTSBURGH, Penn. -- The Minnesota Wild heads out on the road today, starting a short weekend road trip in Pittsburgh, ready to challenge the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
Game Preview: Wild at Penguins
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, November 21st at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Penguins
Wild Record: 10-7-4
Penguins Record: 10-5-4
2025-26 Series Record: 0-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 16-18-2 (9-9-0 at Pittsburgh)
Team Stats
PIT
MIN
Power Play
34.1%
25.6%
Penalty Kill
85.7%
72.9%
Faceoff
49.3%
48.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.46
2.76
Goals Against / Games Played
2.47
3.05
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Penguins
Pittsburgh won the series-opening contest, 4-1, at Grand Casino Arena (10/30).
LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) scored the Wild’s lone goal, with C Marco Rossi (0-1=1) and LW Marcus Johansson (0-1=1) picking up assists. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 30-of-34 shots faced for Minnesota.
D Kris Letang (0-2=2), RW Bryan Rust (1-1=2) and D Ryan Shea (1-1=2) led the Penguins with two points each. C Ben Kindel (1-0=1) and RW Anthony Mantha (1-0=1) also scored. G Tristan Jarry saved 26-of-27 shots faced to earn the win for Pittsburgh.
Wild Leaders Against Penguins
- Johansson leads Minnesota with 26 points (10-16=26) in 45 career games against Pittsburgh
- RW Mats Zuccarello has 23 points (7-16=23) in 37 games
- D Zach Bogosian (4-9=13, in 33 games) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (4-9=13, in 22 games) have 13 points each
- D Jonas Brodin has 12 points (3-9=12) in 21 games
Penguins Leaders Against Wild
- C Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 40 points (14-26=40) in 27 career games against Minnesota
- D Erik Karlsson owns 36 points (9-27=36) in 32 games
- C Evgeni Malkin owns 28 points (12-16=28) in 23 matches
- Letang has 22 points (4-18=22) in 25 contests
Recent Transactions
|
11/20/25
|
Placed F Vladimir Tarasenko on Injured Reserve
|
11/19/25
|
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
Placed F Ryan Hartman on Injured Reserve
|
11/15/25
|
Recalled F Liam Öhgren and F Tyler Pitlick from Iowa
Reassigned D David Spaček to Iowa
|
11/14/25
|
Placed F Marco Rossi on Injured Reserve
|
11/10/25
|
Recalled D David Spaček from Iowa
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (16 games missed)
Ryan Hartman: lower body (one game missed)
Marco Rossi: lower body (three games missed)
Nico Sturm: upper body (21 games missed)
Vladimir Tarasenko: lower body (three games missed)
Connections
- Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin totaled 57 points (26-31=57) in 95 games with Pittsburgh in two seasons (2008-10), winning the Stanley Cup in 2009. Guerin spent eight seasons in the Penguins’ front office (2011-19), including five seasons (2014-19) as Assistant General Manager where he won two more Stanley Cups (2016, 2017)
- Minnesota Head Coach John Hynes served as Head Coach of WilkesBarre Scranton for five seasons (2010-15) and one season as an Assistant Coach (2009-10). Hynes led Wilkes-Barre to a record of 231-126-27 in 384 games (.636) and five consecutive appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs as Head Coach
- Gustavsson was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (55th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft
- F Vinnie Hinostroza played in 14 games for Pittsburgh during the 2023-24 season, posting three points (1-2=3)
- Crosby played at Shattuck St. Mary’s (2002-03)…C Connor Dewar was drafted by Minnesota in the third round (No. 92 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and collected 38 points (18-20=38) in 173 across three seasons (2021-24) with the Wild
- D Matt Dumba was selected seventh overall by the Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft and collected 236 points (79-157=236), 399 PIM and a plus-29 rating in 598 games in 10 seasons (2013-23) with Minnesota
- C Tommy Novak played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2015-19) and played high school hockey at St. Thomas Acadamy
- C Blake Lizotte is from Lindstrom and played two seasons at St. Cloud State University (2017-19)
- RW Justin Brazeau tallied two points (1-1=2) in 19 games with Minnesota last season
- Wild Player Development Advisor Alex Goligoski was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (No. 61 overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft and recorded 90 points (3-67=90) in 177 games across four seasons (2007-11) with the Penguins
- Penguins Assistant Coach Nick Bonino appeared in 55 games and recorded 26 points (10-16=26) in one season (2020-21) with the Wild
- Penguins Player Development Coach Matt Cullen was born in Virginia, Minn., played at Moorhead High School and St. Cloud State, and recorded 123 points (44-79=123) in 272 games across four seasons (2010-13, 2017-18) with the Wild
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.