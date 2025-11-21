Game Preview: Wild at Penguins

This Season on Wild vs. Penguins

Pittsburgh won the series-opening contest, 4-1, at Grand Casino Arena (10/30).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) scored the Wild’s lone goal, with C Marco Rossi (0-1=1) and LW Marcus Johansson (0-1=1) picking up assists. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 30-of-34 shots faced for Minnesota.

D Kris Letang (0-2=2), RW Bryan Rust (1-1=2) and D Ryan Shea (1-1=2) led the Penguins with two points each. C Ben Kindel (1-0=1) and RW Anthony Mantha (1-0=1) also scored. G Tristan Jarry saved 26-of-27 shots faced to earn the win for Pittsburgh.