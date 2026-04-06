The Quinn Hughes Effect: One of the best defensemen in the league, Hughes 'just makes us all better'

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By Heather Rule
Wild.com

Pregame warm-ups often draw a crowd along the glass, usually with young fans holding signs and wanting to get a glimpse of their favorite players up close. Ahead of the Dec. 14 game against the Boston Bruins at Grand Casino Arena, fans gave the newest member of the Wild – Quinn Hughes – a loud ovation when he skated on and off the ice for warm-ups. 

“It was pretty special, honestly,” Hughes said after his Wild debut. “I wasn’t expecting that. But that was very cool. I know it’s a hockey market, but that was exciting.” 

Hughes didn’t just give fans something to cheer about in warm-ups that day. With the Wild in control on the scoreboard against the Bruins, Hughes scored a goal 54 seconds into the third period to push the Wild lead to 4-0 on the way to a 6-2 victory. He’s the 32nd player, and sixth defenseman, to score in his Wild debut.

“As I get going here and feel more comfortable and get my legs under me, this is going to be exciting,” Hughes said at the time. 

Exciting, indeed. 

The Wild were already on the upswing following a 11-1-2 November. The blockbuster trade for Hughes from Vancouver in mid-December drove excitement throughout the Minnesota fanbase and within the Wild dressing room, too. 

“When Quinn came in, we got a little bit more swagger, and we’re building on it,” said goaltender Filip Gustavsson, after an overtime victory against Montreal on Feb. 2. 

Some of Hughes’ stats speak for themselves, and in less than a full season, Hughes has already etched his name into the Minnesota Wild franchise record book. 

His assist in the third period of the April 2 game against his former team, in a game that officially clinched the Wild’s spot in the playoffs, gave Hughes 46 assists in 43 games with the Wild this season, a new franchise record for assists in a single season by a defenseman, bumping Ryan Suter from the top spot (45 assists in 78 games in 2017-18). Hughes also reached 50 points (4-46=50) with the Wild in that game, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to reach the 50-point milestone. 

Since arriving in Minnesota, Hughes is one of the top players in the league in recording assists. Hughes also needs one more point this season to set the franchise record for the most points by a defenseman in a single season. 

“I think that it’s not easy being traded, especially when you’ve been somewhere for so long,” Hughes said ahead of the game against Vancouver on April 2. “But I felt like in January I was playing as good as I can. Felt like I played as good as I can at the Olympics.” 
Hughes and his younger brother, Jack, a forward with the New Jersey Devils and scorer of the gold-medal-winning goal for Team USA at the Olympics, had a whirlwind combination of hockey and media appearances – including a spot on Saturday Night Live – following the Olympic break.

Before facing his old team recently, Hughes spoke about his experience so far in Minnesota, saying how he’s loved it, being around his teammates and coaching staff.

“I felt the month of January was really good for me to kind of get acclimated and obviously everything that happened in February was unbelievable,” Hughes said. “But you get acclimated, then you leave and then you’re trying to get reacclimated.

“But really enjoying it. Obviously looking forward to play playoff hockey here.”

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Off the ice and behind the scenes, Wild coach John Hynes sees the leadership aspect of Hughes as a former captain. When the 26-year-old defenseman has something to say to the room, his words are thoughtful, on point and direct, Hynes said, also calling Hughes “a hockey savant.” 

“He knows all the players in the league, tendencies of guys, he’s really tuned in with all that,” Hynes said. “So, I think from that standpoint he’s brought some of that, some of his leadership and just his mind for the game.” 

As someone who likes to drive play, Hughes has a great supporting cast around him in scorers like Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov. Even early on in Hughes’ Wild tenure, the potential for Kaprizov-Hughes chemistry was there. 

After an overtime win over Detroit Jan. 22, Kaprizov praised Hughes’ skating and the way he helps everywhere on the ice. It creates more space for them offensively. He was asked about Hughes a week and a half later following another game, and with a bit of a smile, commented how he’s already talked about how good Hughes is, “after every game.” 

“He’s (an) absolutely special player,” Kaprizov said Feb. 2. “It’s fun to play with him. So fun. I say after every game, and everyone knows this.” 

Hughes is connecting with newer teammates, too, like Bobby Brink, acquired just ahead of the NHL trade deadline in March. Hughes assisted on Brink's second goal with the Wild in the overtime victory over Dallas on March 21. On Vladimir Tarsenko's winning goal, Brink and Hughes had the assists. 

“He is the best player on the ice every night,” Brink said. “You just kind of try to do what you can to play off of him.” 

The mobility and edgework of Hughes separate him from the rest, allowing him to make plays and spin out of trouble, Hynes said.

Hughes said that edgework is his MO, adding it goes back to things he works on in the summer.

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His play has helped his young defensive partner Brock Faber, too. 

“He’s incredible,” Faber said. “He’s one of, if not the most, dynamic players in the league.

“He’s changed the dynamic of this team. He’s such a special player. I didn’t even realize how good he was until you play with him.” 
Faber and Hughes, U.S. Olympic teammates as well as Wild teammates, have paired up a lot this season on the blue line. In his third full season in the NHL, Faber already has career-high marks in goals and points this season and is close to setting a career-high mark in assists, too. 

Playing opposite such an elite talent as Hughes, “it’s hard not to really grow offensively,” Faber said postgame Feb. 2. The way Hughes skates, turning crisply on his edges for instance, opens lanes and in turn opens Faber up as well. 

“All eyes are on him when he gets the puck,” Faber said. “So, when I get it, I feel like I have so much more time. And that’s just what superstars have. They have that, when McDavid or Draisital, all those guys get the puck, everyone’s focused on them.

“That’s what makes this team so good with him. He just makes us all better.”

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