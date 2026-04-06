The Quinn Hughes Effect: One of the best defensemen in the league, Hughes 'just makes us all better'

“As I get going here and feel more comfortable and get my legs under me, this is going to be exciting,” Hughes said at the time.

Exciting, indeed.

The Wild were already on the upswing following a 11-1-2 November. The blockbuster trade for Hughes from Vancouver in mid-December drove excitement throughout the Minnesota fanbase and within the Wild dressing room, too.

“When Quinn came in, we got a little bit more swagger, and we’re building on it,” said goaltender Filip Gustavsson, after an overtime victory against Montreal on Feb. 2.

Some of Hughes’ stats speak for themselves, and in less than a full season, Hughes has already etched his name into the Minnesota Wild franchise record book.

His assist in the third period of the April 2 game against his former team, in a game that officially clinched the Wild’s spot in the playoffs, gave Hughes 46 assists in 43 games with the Wild this season, a new franchise record for assists in a single season by a defenseman, bumping Ryan Suter from the top spot (45 assists in 78 games in 2017-18). Hughes also reached 50 points (4-46=50) with the Wild in that game, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to reach the 50-point milestone.

Since arriving in Minnesota, Hughes is one of the top players in the league in recording assists. Hughes also needs one more point this season to set the franchise record for the most points by a defenseman in a single season.

“I think that it’s not easy being traded, especially when you’ve been somewhere for so long,” Hughes said ahead of the game against Vancouver on April 2. “But I felt like in January I was playing as good as I can. Felt like I played as good as I can at the Olympics.”

Hughes and his younger brother, Jack, a forward with the New Jersey Devils and scorer of the gold-medal-winning goal for Team USA at the Olympics, had a whirlwind combination of hockey and media appearances – including a spot on Saturday Night Live – following the Olympic break.

Before facing his old team recently, Hughes spoke about his experience so far in Minnesota, saying how he’s loved it, being around his teammates and coaching staff.

“I felt the month of January was really good for me to kind of get acclimated and obviously everything that happened in February was unbelievable,” Hughes said. “But you get acclimated, then you leave and then you’re trying to get reacclimated.

“But really enjoying it. Obviously looking forward to play playoff hockey here.”