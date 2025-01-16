ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to move into second place on the Edmonton Oilers’ all-time points list in a 5-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.
Game Recap: Oilers 5, Wild 3
McDavid’s second goal of the game at 12:49 of the third period gave him 1,044 points in 686 career games with Edmonton, passing Hockey Hall of Famer Jari Kurri’s mark with the Oilers (1,043 points in 754 games). Wayne Gretzky is the franchise leader in points (1,669 in 696 games).
“Quite a remarkable feat,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “For him to go up the scoring list as quickly as he has, and within an organization that has had so many significant players, I’ve seen so many remarkable things from him. He’s a tremendous player and great teammate.
“I said I wouldn’t be surprised anymore just because he surprises you so often over these years, but it’s a nice feat for him and the guys are very proud of him.”
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers (28-13-3), who have won three straight and seven of eight. Calvin Pickard made 31 saves.
“It was a good game,” Pickard said. “They played well. They had some good looks, as did we. It was a pretty wild game. Obviously, it was 3-3 there in the second period, and I just wanted to hold them there. I knew we were going to score one or two more. I just wanted to keep it at three. And it was a huge third period by us.”
Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for the Wild (27-14-4), who have lost three of four. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves.
“I thought that we deserved better tonight,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “…I feel disappointed for our team tonight because I thought that we had a real strong effort. I thought we played well enough to win the game. I think we had some real good chances. …But unfortunate, we didn't find a way to win it.
“But I got a lot of time and respect for the way our team played tonight. And that's what makes the League hard. You can play well sometimes and not win.”
Boldy gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 3:02 of the first period on the power play, skating in from outside the right circle and finishing with a wrist shot in the slot.
Marco Rossi extended it to 2-0 with another power-play goal at 16:11, a wrist shot off Pickard’s blocker.
Hyman scored 21 seconds later to cut it to 2-1 at 16:32 after receiving Leon Draisaitl’s pass and scoring five-hole on Gustavsson.
McDavid tied it 2-2 on the power play at 18:28, scoring from the bottom of the right circle.
“Nice to get a couple pretty quick after,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “It always helps. But I think it’s kind of been our mindset for the last few years is just stick with it and trust that we can get the job done no matter what the score is.”
Pickard kept it tied 2-2 at 4:05 of the second period, sliding over to deny Joel Eriksson Ek on a 2-on-1 with Ryan Hartman.
Hartman put Minnesota back ahead 3-2 at 4:09 after picking up a loose puck off the draw in the Oilers’ zone and backhanding a shot in front.
“I thought that the whole game was basically an A-plus effort,” Wild defenseman Jake Middleton said. “When you're looking at our last two games where we gave up leads in the third period, much different this game compared to the last game in Vegas. So obviously there's no moral victories in this league, but we came out and we competed for 20.”
Nugent-Hopkins tied it 3-3 at 14:15 when he tipped in Ty Emberson’s point shot.
Podkolzin gave Edmonton a 4-3 lead at 1:28 of the third period after his centering pass toward Darnell Nurse in front of the net deflected in off Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm’s skate.
McDavid scored his second goal at 12:39 for the 5-3 final, flipping the puck over Gustavsson after it bounced to him off a sprawling Jon Merrill.
NOTES: McDavid, who has 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) this season, became the sixth active player with nine consecutive 60-point campaigns, joining Draisaitl (2016-17 to 2024-25), Mitch Marner (2016-17 to 2024-25), Brad Marchand (2015-16 to 2023-24), Mark Scheifele (2015-16 to 2023-24) and Patrick Kane (2013-14 to 2021-22). … Draisaitl extended his point streak to four games (two goals, four assists). … Wild forward Marcus Johansson left at the end of the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Hynes said he would “anticipate” him being out for a while.