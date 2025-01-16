Game Recap: Oilers 5, Wild 3

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers (28-13-3), who have won three straight and seven of eight. Calvin Pickard made 31 saves.

“It was a good game,” Pickard said. “They played well. They had some good looks, as did we. It was a pretty wild game. Obviously, it was 3-3 there in the second period, and I just wanted to hold them there. I knew we were going to score one or two more. I just wanted to keep it at three. And it was a huge third period by us.”

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for the Wild (27-14-4), who have lost three of four. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves.

“I thought that we deserved better tonight,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “…I feel disappointed for our team tonight because I thought that we had a real strong effort. I thought we played well enough to win the game. I think we had some real good chances. …But unfortunate, we didn't find a way to win it.

“But I got a lot of time and respect for the way our team played tonight. And that's what makes the League hard. You can play well sometimes and not win.”

Boldy gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 3:02 of the first period on the power play, skating in from outside the right circle and finishing with a wrist shot in the slot.