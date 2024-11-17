Recap: Stars 2, Wild 1

“We could have had more [goals],” Marchment said. “Their goalie made some big saves, as well as [Jake Oettinger] did, a lot of key saves at big moments. That’s what he’s there for. I thought we played a pretty sound defensive game for the most part, too. They had a couple good looks and [Oettinger] is our backbone back there.”

Marchment extended his goal streak to three games (four goals, five assists), and Ilya Lyubushkin had two assists for Dallas (11-5-0), which has won three straight and four of its past five. Oettinger made 22 saves.

“That was a heavy, hard, playoff-type game out there,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “There was a lot of physicality, a lot of battles, not a lot of room, both goalies were great. This is always a tough building to come in and win. We knew that and they’ve been playing really well. It was a good two points for us.”

Kirill Kaprizov scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 38 saves for Minnesota (11-3-3), which has lost two of its past three.

“I liked their battle, compete,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I thought they had some looks. They scored the tip goal. We had some good looks. … I thought our best period was the third period. 1-0 game, didn’t get away from it. Pushed it. Better team in the third. They scored one in the first, right? We were the better team in the third. We scored one. Both teams scored a faceoff goal, and then we had looks on the other side. They had looks, and they got one more than us.”

Marchment deflected Lyubushkin’s shot from the point to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at 18:43 of the first period.