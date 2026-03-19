Game Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

This Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at United Center (11/26), the second game, 4-3, in a shootout at Grand Casino Arena (1/27), and the third game, 4-3, in overtime in Chicago (3/17).

D Brock Faber (1-4=5) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-4=5) lead the Wild with five points each in the series. LW Matt Boldy owns four points (1-3=4) in the series. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) has three points. G Filip Gustavsson is 2-0-0 with a 2.97 GAA and a .902 SV% in starting the first and third contests. G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-0-0 with a 2.63 GAA and a .912 SV% in starting the second contest and appearing in relief during the third game.

C Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with five points (1-4=5) in the series. D Louis Crevier owns three points (1-2=3). G Spencer Knight is 0-0- 3 with a 3.48 GAA and a .869 SV% in starting all three games.