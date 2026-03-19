Game Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

031926vsCHI_2568x1444 (1)
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home tonight, facing the Blackhawks yet again after defeating the team 4-3 in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Thursday, March 19th at 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
  • Tickets: Buy Now
  • Stream: ESPN+/Hulu
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild vs. Blackhawks

Wild Record: 39-17-12

Hawks Record: 25-30-12

2025-26 Series Record: 3-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 60-29-6 (32-12-3 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
CHI
MIN
Power Play
19.2%
25.1%
Penalty Kill
84.5%
79.2%
Faceoff
46.6%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.61
3.28
Goals Against / Games Played
3.16
2.81

Last Time Out

MIN at CHI | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at United Center (11/26), the second game, 4-3, in a shootout at Grand Casino Arena (1/27), and the third game, 4-3, in overtime in Chicago (3/17).

Brock Faber (1-4=5) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-4=5) lead the Wild with five points each in the series. LW Matt Boldy owns four points (1-3=4) in the series. C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) has three points. G Filip Gustavsson is 2-0-0 with a 2.97 GAA and a .902 SV% in starting the first and third contests. G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-0-0 with a 2.63 GAA and a .912 SV% in starting the second contest and appearing in relief during the third game.

C Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with five points (1-4=5) in the series. D Louis Crevier owns three points (1-2=3). G Spencer Knight is 0-0- 3 with a 3.48 GAA and a .869 SV% in starting all three games.

Wild Leaders Against Blackhawks

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild with 34 points (21-13=34) in 38 career games against Chicago
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 26 points (9-17=26) in 30 career matches
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 22 points (8-14=22) in 48 games
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 18 points (7-11=18) in 16 games

Hawks Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Andre Burakovsky leads Chicago with 18 career points (4-14=18) in 32 games against the Wild
  • LW Teuvo Teravainen has 15 points (5-10=15) in 28 games
  • C Ryan Donato has 12 points (5-7=12) in 26 games
  • LW Tyler Bertuzzi has 10 points (5-5=10) in 17 games

Recent Transactions

3/17/26

Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa

3/6/26

Acquired F Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for D David Jiříček

Acquired F Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations

Traded F Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers for future considerations

3/5/26

Acquired D Jeff Petry from Florida in exchange for seventh round pick in 2026 NHL Draft

3/4/26

Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa

3/3/26

Activated D Jonas Brodin from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Tyler Pitlick and D Matt Kiersted to Iowa

Acquired F Michael McCarron from Nashville in exchange for a second-round pick in 2028 NHL Draft

View all transactions

On the Mend

Bobby Brink: upper body (four games missed)

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower (one game missed)

Marcus Foligno: lower body (eight games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • C Ryan Hartman was selected by Chicago in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 57 points (27-30=57) in 141 games during four seasons (2014-18) with the Blackhawks
  • F Nick Foligno collected 83 points (35-48=83) in 89 games across parts of three seasons (2023-26) with Chicago, serving as the team’s captain for two seasons (2024-26)
  • Donato tallied 39 points (18-21=39) in 84 games in parts of two seasons with Minnesota (2018-20)
  • D Wyatt Kaiser is from Andover and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2020-23)
  • C Oliver Moore is from Mounds View and played collegiately at the University of Minnesota
  • D Sam Rinzel is from Chanhassen and played two seasons (2023-25 at the University of Minnesota)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota’s 60 all-time wins against Chicago are its third-most against an opponent
  • The Wild has earned points in 19 consecutive meetings (18-0-1) against the Blackhawks dating back to 2/4/20, the longest active point streak by one NHL team against another and the longest point streak versus one team in Wild history
  • Minnesota has earned a point in 12 consecutive games played at Grand Casino Arena (11-0-1) dating back to 2/10/18
  • The Wild has earned points in 10 consecutive games played at United Center (8-0-1) since 1/21/22
  • In 2015-16, the Wild became the first team to win every game in a season series of at least five contests against Chicago since the Boston Bruins went 8-0-0 in 1938-39

At Today's Game

  • BMO Flag Bearer: Kyrin Yerks
  • Foligno Faceoff: Tonight marks the final Foligno Faceoff night! If interested, fans can donate to the V Foundation here.
  • Hockey Talks Ticket Pack: Buyers of the Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Ticket Pack get access to a pregame event with Gopher/Wild Alumni, Erik Westrum in the Riverside Room of 317 Washignton from 5pm-6pm
    • The exclusive Minnesota Wild x Happiness Project t-shirt included with your ticket pack can picked up in the concourse near Section 114
  • Let's Play Hockey: Erik Westrum
  • Food Item of the Game: Wild fans may be #1 but so is popcorn at Grand Casino Arena! Try our freshly popped popcorn at Section 104, 117, or 209 today!
  • Retail Item of the Game: A limited run of Foligno Faceoff t-shirts will be available at tonight's game at The Hockey Lodge, a Fanatics experience

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

3.17 MIN vs. CHI Game Notes
- 0.79 MB
Download 3.17 MIN vs. CHI Game Notes

News Feed

The Hat Story: A preseason speech from their General Manager led to the Wild’s player-of-the-game gear

Game Recap: Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild at Blackhawks

Game Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

Game Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Wild 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Leafs

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Maple Leafs

Game Preview: Wild vs. Maple Leafs

Game Recap: Rangers 4, Wild 2

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Rangers

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Rangers

Game Preview: Wild vs. Rangers

Special Milestone for Special Player, Jared Spurgeon Reaches 1,000 Games

Minnesota Wild Defenseman Jared Spurgeon Scheduled to Play 1,000th NHL Game Saturday

Game Recap: Flyers 3, Wild 2 (S/O)

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Flyers

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Flyers

Game Preview: Wild vs. Flyers