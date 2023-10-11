13th Season of Becoming Wild Premieres October 12

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The 13th season of Becoming Wild, the Emmy® award winning television and online series that gives fans an in-depth look inside the life of Minnesota Wild players, premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 on Bally Sports North, immediately following the network’s Wild Live postgame coverage of the Minnesota Wild home-opener against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.
Eight All-New Episodes presented by Toyota
Becoming Wild travels around the globe to give fans unprecedented access to their favorite players from their off-season homes and during the season. Viewers get an inside look into the life of Wild players - their grueling workout regimens, family life, and how they relax and unwind. This season of “Becoming Wild,” presented by Toyota, will feature Brock Faber, Vinni Lettieri, Pat Maroon, Mason Shaw, Sammy Walker, the 2023 NHL Global Series - Sweden, Wild Player Development and an episode with the Iowa Wild.
Becoming Wild Presented by Toyota Episodes on Bally Sports North
Thursday, Oct. 12 following Wild Live postgame coverage
Brock Faber
Sunday, Nov. 12 following Wild Live postgame coverage
Pat Maroon
Thursday, Dec. 14 following Wild Live postgame coverage
2023 NHL Global Series - Sweden
Thursday, Jan. 4 following Wild Live postgame coverage
Mason Shaw
Saturday, Jan. 27 following Wild Live postgame coverage
Vinni Lettieri
Friday, Feb. 23 before Wild Live postgame coverage
Sammy Walker
Tuesday, March 12 following Wild Live postgame coverage
Iowa Wild
Saturday, April 6 following Wild Live postgame coverage
Wild Player Development
*Dates, times and players are subject to change
Each episode will be available on Wild.com and the Minnesota Wild YouTube channel 48-hours after the initial air date on Bally Sports North. All episodes were shot in 4K. For more information, visit wild.com/becomingwild.
Becoming Wild is produced by Chris Barriere and Brandon McCauley, videographers are Matt Hussey, Chris McMurray and Sean Rice. Joe Brunett is the editor and graphics are by Ryan Gause.
Twin Cities Toyota dealers have been the Official Automotive Partner of the Minnesota Wild since the 2006-07 season.
