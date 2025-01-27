Utah Hockey Club Forward Barrett Hayton Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

SALT LAKE CITY (January 27, 2025) – The National Hockey League announced today that Utah Hockey Club forward Barrett Hayton has been named the NHL’s Third Star for the week ending Jan. 26.

The 24-year-old Hayton registered 4-2-6 and scored two game-winning goals in four games to help Utah win two of three games against Central Division opponents. Three of Hayton’s four goals came within the opening two minutes of a period and helped Utah tie the game or take the lead. Hayton also won 63.6% of his faceoffs, which ranked eighth in the NHL among players taking at least 20 draws.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound center earned a season-high three points and scored the game-winning goal against Winnipeg (Jan. 20) for his sixth multi-point game of the season. Hayton followed that performance with the first multi-goal game of his Utah Hockey Club career at Minnesota (Jan. 23). The veteran forward then scored a crucial third-period goal to tie the game at Winnipeg (Jan. 24) and extend his goal streak to three games, tying a career-best mark.

The Peterborough, Ontario native has recorded 12-14-26 in 49 games this season and leads the team with five game-winning goals. He also has a 54.9% face-off win percentage which is the second-highest on the team.

Hayton is the second player in Utah Hockey Club history to be named one of the NHL’s Stars of the Week, and this is the first such recognition of his NHL career. He is joined by David Pastrnak (Boston) and Mason McTavish (Anaheim) for the week ending Jan. 26.