Utah Hockey Club Collaborates with Shaun White’s WHITESPACE Brand on Inaugural Season Snowboards and Apparel

Today, Utah Hockey Club and WHITESPACE – an active lifestyle brand founded by three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White – announced an exclusive, limited-release collection that will go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 inside the Team Store at Delta Center. Designed to celebrate the inaugural season of Utah’s NHL franchise, the collection includes a co-branded Utah Hockey Club x WHITESPACE AMF Park Twin Snowboard, BREAKOUT WHITESPACE hoodie, and LOGO WHITESPACE beanie.

“The continuation of our partnership with WHITESPACE presents an opportunity to deliver a new, exclusive collection for fans that embraces and unites two of Utah’s most loved and celebrated winter sports: snowboarding and ice hockey,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “This collaboration offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with our community, merging the energy of hockey with the unique outdoor lifestyle and natural beauty that make Utah a truly exceptional place.”

The Utah Hockey Club x WHITESPACE collection includes one limited-edition WHITESPACE AMF Park Twin Snowboard ($600), co-designed by the creative teams at Utah Hockey Club and WHITESPACE. The premium snowboard features a sleek white design that mimics the clean, reflective surface of an ice rink, accented with Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season colors and logo. Combining the world of hockey and high-performance snowboarding, the standout piece is designed for collectors and winter sports enthusiasts alike. The collection also includes a premium BREAKOUT WHITESPACE hoodie ($100) and a LOGO WHITESPACE beanie ($45), both customized with Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season branding.

The collaboration between Utah Hockey Club and WHITESPACE builds on a unique partnership between SEG and Shaun White’s lifestyle brand, which began in January 2024 with a limited-release collection of co-branded Utah Jazz x WHITESPACE performance gear and snowboards.

All items in the Utah Hockey Club x WHITESPACE collection will be available while supplies last at the Team Store inside Delta Center beginning Jan. 31. The store is located at 301 S Temple in Salt Lake City. More information about the Team Store, including hours of operation, can be found here.

