Year in Review: Dylan Guenther

In this series, we take a look back at different players and their performances during the 2024-25 season

The 2024-25 season was a significant one for forward Dylan Guenther. Take a look back at the big year below!

On the Ice

To say it was a big year for Dylan Guenther would be an understatement. During training camp, the forward signed an eight-year contract, keeping Guenther in Utah through the 2032-33 season.

Guenther also went down in the history books in the season opener when he scored the first goal in franchise history. 4:56 into the game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Guenther’s slap shot gave Utah a 1-0 lead. Utah went on to win its first game of the inaugural season and Guenther paced the team with two goals.

Throughout the year, Guenther’s impact was significant. In his third NHL season, Guenther hit new career-highs in goals (27), assists (33), points (60), power play goals (12), power play points (29), game winning goals (9), and overtime goals (3). He played 70 out of Utah’s 82 games, a new career-high as well. He had 14 multi-point games, and points in 42 contests. When it came to how he stacked up on the team, Guenther finished second in goals, fifth in assists, and fourth in points. Guenther stepped up in his junior season and will look to continue his impact going into his fourth year in the NHL.