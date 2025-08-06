Year in Review: Dylan Guenther

From scoring the first goal in franchise history to career-best numbers, take a look back at Dylan Guenther’s 2024-25 season

Guenther
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series, we take a look back at different players and their performances during the 2024-25 season

The 2024-25 season was a significant one for forward Dylan Guenther. Take a look back at the big year below!

On the Ice

To say it was a big year for Dylan Guenther would be an understatement. During training camp, the forward signed an eight-year contract, keeping Guenther in Utah through the 2032-33 season.

Guenther also went down in the history books in the season opener when he scored the first goal in franchise history. 4:56 into the game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Guenther’s slap shot gave Utah a 1-0 lead. Utah went on to win its first game of the inaugural season and Guenther paced the team with two goals.

Throughout the year, Guenther’s impact was significant. In his third NHL season, Guenther hit new career-highs in goals (27), assists (33), points (60), power play goals (12), power play points (29), game winning goals (9), and overtime goals (3). He played 70 out of Utah’s 82 games, a new career-high as well. He had 14 multi-point games, and points in 42 contests. When it came to how he stacked up on the team, Guenther finished second in goals, fifth in assists, and fourth in points. Guenther stepped up in his junior season and will look to continue his impact going into his fourth year in the NHL.

Three Stars

At the end of the season, Guenther was one of five players to receive a year-end award, the Utah Hockey Club Honors. After receiving the most postgame star honors throughout the year, Guenther secured the Three-Stars Award. Guenther was one of the Three Stars in 16 of Utah’s 41 home games. Nine of those times, he was given the First Star. One-third of his First Star recognitions were between Feb. 4-23.

NHL Recognition

In addition to his Three Stars Award recognition, Guenther received some NHL praise early in the season. After scoring two goals in Utah’s first game, the forward went on a three-game goal streak. He scored a pair against the New York Islanders in the team’s second game of the year, and another goal against the New York Rangers two nights later. His five goals in the first three contests of the season earned him First Star of the Week honors for the week of Oct. 7th. Guenther became the first player in Utah franchise history to be named one of the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week, and this was the first time the forward was recognized in his career.

Roommates House Tour

When it comes to Guenther’s season off the ice, his house tour with Jack McBain might rank number 1. The boys showed off their house and holiday decorations in December.

