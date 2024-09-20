Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Dylan Guenther to Eight-Year Contract 

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Dylan Guenther to an eight-year contract.

“There isn’t a better example than Dylan when we talk about the combination of talent and character that we are so excited to build a new franchise with here in Utah,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “Today is another exciting day for our organization and our fans who will come to love Dylan, not just as a hockey player but as a member of our community.”

“Dylan is elite in every aspect on and off the ice,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “He is a young, highly skilled forward with a shot that’s evolving into one of the best in the NHL. He’s also a first-class person with a strong determination to be great. We look forward to having Dylan as a core player for this organization for many years to come.”

“This is a very happy day for me and my family,” said Guenther. “Everything about this organization is on the right track, and I know we have an opportunity to do some special things here for a long time. Utah is where I want to be, and I'm proud to commit to my teammates and the organization long term.”

The 21-year-old Guenther played in 45 games with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24, registering 18-17-35 and 14 penalty minutes (PIM). He also scored nine power-play goals to finish second on the team and finished tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals. After making his season debut on January 7, Guenther ranked third on the team in points and ninth in the NHL in power-play goals over the final three months of the season. He also recorded 10-18-28 in 29 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) last season.

In 2022-23, Guenther registered 6-9-15 and 10 PIM in 33 games with the Coyotes. The winger also recorded 13-16-29 in 20 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL), helping the club win the WHL championship.

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta was loaned to Team Canada for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he posted 7-3-10 in seven games. His seven goals ranked tied for second among all skaters at the tournament. Guenther also netted the overtime winner to secure the gold medal for Team Canada.

Guenther was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.