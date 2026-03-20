Vejmelka, Utah Shutout Golden Knights in Vegas

The Mammoth end a two-game road trip with four valuable points, Vejmelka earns his second shutout this season

GameStory 3.19.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

LAS VEGAS – A strong performance by goaltender Karel Vejmelka and a ‘bend not break’ mentality helped the Utah Mammoth shutout the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night. 

The Mammoth came out of the gates on fire, scoring three goals on their first three shots of the game with Captain Clayton Keller scoring the first two and Jack McBain scoring the third to chase Knights starting goaltender Adin Hill from the game. This was the first time in franchise history in which the Mammoth have scored on their first three shots in a game. Barrett Hayton scored an empty-netter late to cap the win to conclude the two-game road trip with all four possible points against Western Conference playoff teams. 

“First, (Karel Vejmelka) was absolutely phenomenal,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “I think he closed the door really good. Early in the game they had a few looks, not high quality, but a few looks, but he came up big. We got opportunistic, and we were playing really good and then play with the lead. We sat a little bit too much in the second period, they had a few good shifts, but it was a good toe-to-toe period. The third period, they had a hell of a push but (Vejmelka) came up very strong. Rock solid. I like the fact we played four lines all night. We got a big two points on the road. I think great job by (Lawson Crouse) to step up for a teammate. Really proud of it.”

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Keller | Vejmelka
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny
HIGHLIGHTS: Utah 4, Vegas 0
 

Vejmelka stopped all 28 shots he faced, including 10 in the third period. It was Vejmelka’s second shutout this season and eighth of his career. His 31 wins are second in the NHL and Utah’s starting netminder has a 31-18-3 record. Vejmelka made timely saves, came up big against Vegas’ firepower, and kept the Mammoth in the game from the opening minutes to the final buzzer.

“I think we had a good start,” Keller explained. “(Vejmelka) was the MVP tonight, he was unreal. So many great saves, backdoor, one-timers, timely saves. Game hat went to him tonight and it’s well deserved.”

“I just tried to help the team to get points as much as I can, and it’s a big team win tonight,” Vejmelka shared. “We need every point now. It’s a huge two points.”

After Vegas opened the game with five shots in the first 1:45, Captain Clayton Keller’s goal a minute later shifted momentum to the visitors. 3:18 after his first goal, Keller added his second of the game and doubled the Mammoth’s lead. Keller has found the scoresheet in six of the team’s last seven road games in March (3G, 5A).

“He was ready, his line played really good, especially in the first period,” Tourigny said of Keller. “I’m not saying they fade down after, I’m just saying they were more dynamic in the first. I think it was great to have that offensive production and like I said, three great goals in the first that give us a good lead.”

“Just being around the net,” Keller said of his goals. “Heck of a play by (John Marino) on one, and (a) fortunate bounce. I think when you’re around the net, (the) puck’s going to find you eventually. I think I’ve had a lot of chances lately and just bearing down and it’s good to see them go in.”

Two minutes after the Captain put Utah up 2-0, Jack McBain scored his eighth of the season and increased the Mammoth’s lead to 3-0. McBain has scored in two straight games and continued to bring a high level of physicality with a team-leading seven hits. Tourigny complimented McBain’s line with Barrett Hayton and Michael Carcone.

“I think that line is playing rock solid,” Tourigny shared. “I think it’s night after night. They grind, they compete, they play both sides of the puck. They make plays with the puck, but they make safe plays as well. Really like what they bring.”

The Mammoth picked up all four possible points on this two-game road trip and will continue to push for a post-season berth. However, it’s a quick turnaround as the team travels back to Salt Lake City to host the Anaheim Ducks Friday night. 

“We know the schedule, so every game matters now,” Vejmelka said. “We have another big challenge tomorrow. We need to reset pretty quick and get ready for tomorrow.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

  • This marks Utah's second straight shutout win at T-Mobile Arena, after earning a 6-0 victory in the second road matchup with Vegas in 2024-25.
  • Mikhail Sergachev has now earned points in four of his last five games (1G, 3A).
  • Keller’s two goals came over the opening 6:05 of regulation, marking the second-fastest two goals by any player from the start of a game in franchise history.

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