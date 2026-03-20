Vejmelka, Utah Shutout Golden Knights in Vegas

LAS VEGAS – A strong performance by goaltender Karel Vejmelka and a ‘bend not break’ mentality helped the Utah Mammoth shutout the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.
The Mammoth came out of the gates on fire, scoring three goals on their first three shots of the game with Captain Clayton Keller scoring the first two and Jack McBain scoring the third to chase Knights starting goaltender Adin Hill from the game. This was the first time in franchise history in which the Mammoth have scored on their first three shots in a game. Barrett Hayton scored an empty-netter late to cap the win to conclude the two-game road trip with all four possible points against Western Conference playoff teams.
“First, (Karel Vejmelka) was absolutely phenomenal,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “I think he closed the door really good. Early in the game they had a few looks, not high quality, but a few looks, but he came up big. We got opportunistic, and we were playing really good and then play with the lead. We sat a little bit too much in the second period, they had a few good shifts, but it was a good toe-to-toe period. The third period, they had a hell of a push but (Vejmelka) came up very strong. Rock solid. I like the fact we played four lines all night. We got a big two points on the road. I think great job by (Lawson Crouse) to step up for a teammate. Really proud of it.”