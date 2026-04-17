Utah Wraps 2025-26, Looks Ahead to Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Mammoth wrapped up their regular season on Thursday night with a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues; however, tonight is not the last game of the year. After setting a goal to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, Utah has done just that. The Mammoth will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night for the team’s first playoff game in franchise history.

As they have all year, the Mammoth will take all the lessons they learned throughout the season into their first playoff experience. Head coach André Tourigny discussed how his team has persevered throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

“The resilience of the guys, the way they fought during the season, through certain moments of adversity, showed a lot of growth in our ability to have urgency when it was important,” Tourigny said. “We stayed away from long periods of adversity. We were capable of having good consistency and strung a few winning streaks together that pushed us over the edge. Happy about the maturity our team had and how much they gel. Even if we have always been the team who is really tight to each other, you can’t take that for granted. Same thing with your family, my family, and all of our families. You don't take relationships for granted. So, as much as we were tight, we're even tighter now. So proud of the guys for that. I think they earned everything. They earned the right to play game 83. We talked about it all season long. Proud of the guys for that and excited to get going.”