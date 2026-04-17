Utah Wraps 2025-26, Looks Ahead to Playoffs

The Mammoth fell to the St. Louis Blues, 5-3, in the regular season finale

GameStory 4.16.26

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Mammoth wrapped up their regular season on Thursday night with a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues; however, tonight is not the last game of the year. After setting a goal to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, Utah has done just that. The Mammoth will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night for the team’s first playoff game in franchise history.

As they have all year, the Mammoth will take all the lessons they learned throughout the season into their first playoff experience. Head coach André Tourigny discussed how his team has persevered throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

“The resilience of the guys, the way they fought during the season, through certain moments of adversity, showed a lot of growth in our ability to have urgency when it was important,” Tourigny said. “We stayed away from long periods of adversity. We were capable of having good consistency and strung a few winning streaks together that pushed us over the edge. Happy about the maturity our team had and how much they gel. Even if we have always been the team who is really tight to each other, you can’t take that for granted. Same thing with your family, my family, and all of our families. You don't take relationships for granted. So, as much as we were tight, we're even tighter now. So proud of the guys for that. I think they earned everything. They earned the right to play game 83. We talked about it all season long. Proud of the guys for that and excited to get going.”

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Carcone | Crouse | Keller
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny
 

The regular season has officially wrapped, and all focus will shift to ‘Game 83’, the opening game of the First Round. This group has worked hard to get to this point. One of the most exciting times, the playoffs, are just days away.

“As a professional athlete this is the time you want to be in,” Associate Captain Lawson Crouse shared. “You want to be playing in the playoffs; you want to be giving yourself a chance to win a championship. It starts here; it starts now.”

“It’s super exciting,” Captain Clayton Keller. “We’re so excited to be in the playoffs. This is where we wanted to go and now the real fun starts, the regular season’s over. It doesn’t matter at all really. It’s (time to) focus on Vegas.”

Following Thursday’s game, the Mammoth announced the winners of the Utah Mammoth Honors. Captain Clayton Keller was named the Team MVP and Leading Scorer, Michael Carcone won the Community-Obsessed Award, the community voted Lawson Crouse as the winner of the All-In Award, and Dylan Guenther was given the Three Stars Award.

There was plenty of energy throughout the night, as there has been all season. As the players look forward to the upcoming home playoff games, everyone is excited to see the energy of the Delta Center during the postseason.

“I mean, you've seen it the last few games, right? It's been pretty electric in here,” Carcone said. “I think the fans are excited, just as excited as us, so it's going to be special.” 

“Feeling that energy and that atmosphere out there each and every night, I find it hard to believe that there is another level,” Crouse shared. “Considering how loud they have been, they've continued to blow us away. So, I'm sure they have something in the bag for us for the playoffs.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • Crouse scored his 24th goal of the season tonight, matching his career-high set with Arizona (2022-23). His 44 points (24G, 20A) finished just one shy of his career-high set that same season with the Coyotes (24G, 21A) after he posted 18 points (12G, 6A) in 81 games with Utah in 2024-25.
  • Keller tallied two assists tonight for his 16th multi-assist game and the 28th multi-point game of the season, both of which were team highs. He registered a career-high 62 assists in 2025-26, and he also extended his franchise-record assist and point streak to 10 games (4G, 16A).
  • The Mammoth concluded the 2025-26 regular season tonight, posting new franchise-record totals in wins (43), points (92), and points percentage (.561).

Upcoming Schedule

  • Apr. 19: UTA vs VGK – Game 1 
  • Apr. 21: UTA vs VGK – Game 2
  • Apr. 24: VGK vs UTA – Game 3

Recent Mammoth News

 
 
 

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