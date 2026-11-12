FOLLOW LIVE: Utah vs Vegas

FIRST PERIOD
Updates coming soon!
Updates coming soon!
At the start of warmups, Utah announced several roster updates:
Lee - Hayton - Yamamoto
Sergachev - Weegar
Cossa
Connelly - Eichel - Stone
Lauzon - Andersson
Hart
Keller - Schmaltz - But
McBain - Trocheck - Crouse
Lee - Hayton - Yamamoto
O'Brien - Stenlund - Carcone
Sergachev - Weegar
Simashev - Peeke
Duda - DeSimone
Cossa
Connelly - Eichel - Stone
Howden - Karlsson - Marner
Barbashev - Hertl - Olofsson
Bowman - Dowd - Gatcomb
McNabb - Theodore
Lauzon - Andersson
Wotherspoon - Coghlan
Hart
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny