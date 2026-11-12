FOLLOW LIVE: Utah vs Vegas

PRE-GAME

Utah Roster Updates

At the start of warmups, Utah announced several roster updates:

F Daniil But - Recalled from Tucson

F Kailer Yamamoto - Activated off IR (will play)

F Dylan Guentehr - On IR (upper-body, out approximately 2-4 weeks)

D Nate Schmidt - On IR (retroactive to 11/5)

F Logan Cooley - Out (upper-body, day-to-day)

Utah's Starters

Lee - Hayton - Yamamoto

Sergachev - Weegar

Cossa

Vegas' Starters

Connelly - Eichel - Stone

Lauzon - Andersson

Hart

Projected Lineup - Utah

Keller - Schmaltz - But

McBain - Trocheck - Crouse

Lee - Hayton - Yamamoto

O'Brien - Stenlund - Carcone

Sergachev - Weegar

Simashev - Peeke

Duda - DeSimone

Cossa

Projected Lineup - Vegas

Connelly - Eichel - Stone

Howden - Karlsson - Marner

Barbashev - Hertl - Olofsson

Bowman - Dowd - Gatcomb

McNabb - Theodore

Lauzon - Andersson

Wotherspoon - Coghlan

Hart