FOLLOW LIVE: Utah vs Vegas

1GameBlog_111126
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

FIRST PERIOD

Updates coming soon!

PRE-GAME

Utah Roster Updates

At the start of warmups, Utah announced several roster updates:

  • F Daniil But - Recalled from Tucson
  • F Kailer Yamamoto - Activated off IR (will play)
  • F Dylan Guentehr - On IR (upper-body, out approximately 2-4 weeks)
  • D Nate Schmidt - On IR (retroactive to 11/5)
  • F Logan Cooley - Out (upper-body, day-to-day)

Utah's Starters

Lee - Hayton - Yamamoto

Sergachev - Weegar

Cossa

Vegas' Starters

Connelly - Eichel - Stone

Lauzon - Andersson

Hart

Projected Lineup - Utah

Keller - Schmaltz - But

McBain - Trocheck - Crouse

Lee - Hayton - Yamamoto

O'Brien - Stenlund - Carcone

Sergachev - Weegar

Simashev - Peeke

Duda - DeSimone

Cossa

Projected Lineup - Vegas

Connelly - Eichel - Stone

Howden - Karlsson - Marner

Barbashev - Hertl - Olofsson

Bowman - Dowd - Gatcomb

McNabb - Theodore

Lauzon - Andersson

Wotherspoon - Coghlan

Hart

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

News Feed

Utah Starts Week in Vegas

The Week Ahead: Nov. 9-15

Utah and America First Credit Union Introduce Bryce

Utah Falls to Ottawa in Close Battle

RECAP: Ottawa 4, Utah 2

Utah Wraps East Coast Trip in Ottawa

Utah Falls to Montréal in Overtime, 5-4

RECAP: Montreal 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Keller’s Professionalism, Drive Leads to 700th Career Game

Utah Continues Road Trip in Montréal

RECAP: Utah 3, Toronto 2

Utah Bounces Back with Strong Effort to Beat Toronto 3-2

Utah Continues Road Trip in Toronto

The Week Ahead: Nov. 2-8

Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

RECAP: Philadelphia 6, Utah 3

Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory