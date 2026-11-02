Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

Utah’s drive to improve after wins and losses is a key characteristic of this team. After Sunday’s game, the Mammoth will work on fixing their mindset during tough moments to recover during games.

"If we're not executing we just got to take a breather during the period and just say, 'Relax, we're good,’” Sergachev shared. “We have a skilled team. We can make a lot of plays. Tonight, we couldn't make plays for some reason and we weren't executing. Yeah, we just got to analyze the game and realize that we're good. We can make plays and going forward, I hope we're doing that.”

“When the game got away from us, you need to regroup and you need to stay focused on the process. We lost our composure, we lost our focus,” Tourigny said. “(We) did not press enough, we did not apply enough pace in our d-zone, then they had the puck a ton…we started to be casual defensively. That allowed them to possess the puck way more and then they played hard and they played well.”

Utah’s third period push was fueled by the power play. The Mammoth scored twice on the man-advantage in a span of 1:07, and the goals got them back in the game. Utah leads the NHL with 16 power play goals through 15 games this season.

“We started shooting the puck on the power play,” Sergachev explained. “So, I guess that’s what we should do, score goals and we simplified (our) game and start shooting, they start taking penalties, and we capitalized.”

The Mammoth will look to bounce back in Toronto on Tuesday night. Utah has three more stops on this east coast swing, and four-straight road games remaining.

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

Sergachev lit the lamp for the second-straight contest, extending his season-long points streak to seven games (3G, 5A).

The Mammoth lead the NHL in goals from defensemen with 14, and had two tallies from the blueline tonight.

Pennsylvania natives Vincent Trocheck (2A) and Logan Cooley (4G, 1A) have totaled seven points over two games in their home state.

Simashev’s first period tally was his first road goal of his NHL career. It was also his third goal in four games.

For the third-straight game, Cooley has scored an extra-attacker goal. Tonight’s was with 2:53 left in the game.

Ahead of the game, the team announced that forward Kailer Yamamoto is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, forward Michael Carcone has been activated off IR, and defenseman John Marino is on the IR retroactive to Oct. 17. Carcone returned to the lineup tonight, and in his first game back from injury he played 13:41 and had four hits.

Final Stats

Score: 6-3 PHI

Third Period Shots: UTA 8, PHI 5

Total Shots: UTA 22, PHI 21

Power Play: UTA 2/5, PHI 0/2

Hits: PHI 30, UTA 26

Blocked Shots: PHI 16, UTA 13

Face-Off %: PHI 51.9%, UTA 48.1%

Upcoming Schedule

Nov. 3: UTA vs TOR

Nov. 5: UTA vs MTL