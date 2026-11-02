Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

Simashev, Sergachev, and Cooley scored the Mammoth’s goals

GameStory_11126
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

PHILADELPHIA – Despite a third period push, the Utah Mammoth fell to the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-3. Defensemen Dmitri Simashev, Mikhail Sergachev, and forward Logan Cooley scored for Utah in the loss.

“Disappointing for sure,” head coach Andre Tourigny explained after the defeat. “Liked our start. I think we start with a lot of energy. We start with good possession, good forecheck (in) our first period. Then in the second period, when things did not go our way, I didn’t like the way we react. I think we didn’t keep our composure, and we didn’t defend with the same pace, the same drive, that we had early in the game, or what’s our game, and I think that (played into) the result. And then from there, we’re chasing and I didn’t like our mindset.”

“I think we were working,” Sergachev said. “We were trying to win the game, but our execution wasn’t there. In (the) third period, we kind of started cheating leaving the zone and exposed ourselves and (gave) up two unnecessary goals we shouldn’t have given up. Made it hard on ourselves. That’s all on us.”

POST-GAME VIDEO

PLAYER INTERVIEW: Sergachev
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny
 

Utah’s drive to improve after wins and losses is a key characteristic of this team. After Sunday’s game, the Mammoth will work on fixing their mindset during tough moments to recover during games.

"If we're not executing we just got to take a breather during the period and just say, 'Relax, we're good,’” Sergachev shared. “We have a skilled team. We can make a lot of plays. Tonight, we couldn't make plays for some reason and we weren't executing. Yeah, we just got to analyze the game and realize that we're good. We can make plays and going forward, I hope we're doing that.”

“When the game got away from us, you need to regroup and you need to stay focused on the process. We lost our composure, we lost our focus,” Tourigny said. “(We) did not press enough, we did not apply enough pace in our d-zone, then they had the puck a ton…we started to be casual defensively. That allowed them to possess the puck way more and then they played hard and they played well.”

Utah’s third period push was fueled by the power play. The Mammoth scored twice on the man-advantage in a span of 1:07, and the goals got them back in the game. Utah leads the NHL with 16 power play goals through 15 games this season.

“We started shooting the puck on the power play,” Sergachev explained. “So, I guess that’s what we should do, score goals and we simplified (our) game and start shooting, they start taking penalties, and we capitalized.”

The Mammoth will look to bounce back in Toronto on Tuesday night. Utah has three more stops on this east coast swing, and four-straight road games remaining. 

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

  • Sergachev lit the lamp for the second-straight contest, extending his season-long points streak to seven games (3G, 5A).
  • The Mammoth lead the NHL in goals from defensemen with 14, and had two tallies from the blueline tonight.
  • Pennsylvania natives Vincent Trocheck (2A) and Logan Cooley (4G, 1A) have totaled seven points over two games in their home state.
  • Simashev’s first period tally was his first road goal of his NHL career. It was also his third goal in four games.
  • For the third-straight game, Cooley has scored an extra-attacker goal. Tonight’s was with 2:53 left in the game.
  • Ahead of the game, the team announced that forward Kailer Yamamoto is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, forward Michael Carcone has been activated off IR, and defenseman John Marino is on the IR retroactive to Oct. 17. Carcone returned to the lineup tonight, and in his first game back from injury he played 13:41 and had four hits.

Final Stats

Score: 6-3 PHI

Third Period Shots: UTA 8, PHI 5

Total Shots: UTA 22, PHI 21

Power Play: UTA 2/5, PHI 0/2

Hits: PHI 30, UTA 26

Blocked Shots: PHI 16, UTA 13

Face-Off %: PHI 51.9%, UTA 48.1%

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 3: UTA vs TOR
  • Nov. 5: UTA vs MTL
  • Nov. 7: UTA vs OTT

Recent Mammoth News

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VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

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