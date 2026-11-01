Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

MORNING SKATE NOTES

Head coach André Tourigny shared his team’s focus going into today’s game

Tourigny discussed Ben McCartney after he was recalled this morning

Facing the Flyers

This is the first of two games between these teams and the second of five on this east coast swing. Entering today’s game, the Mammoth know how the Flyers have improved in recent games.

“(Philadelphia) is a team who’s much improved in the last couple of games defensively,” Tourigny shared. “They’re pretty stingy so it’s important for us to build on our game in (Pittsburgh).”

In today’s game, Utah will focus on attacking quickly.

“I want us to attack really fast,” Tourigny shared. “...we want to be really quick in our counterattack, really quick in our attacking off our recovering in the o-zone.”

McCartney Recalled

Earlier today, Utah announced that Ben McCartney was recalled from Tucson. McCartney is a player Tourigny is familiar with, and he shared what the forward can bring with his game.

“He’s doing good,” Tourigny shared. “(McCartney), I’ve been with him for six training camps and (have followed) his progression. I (have) liked him since Day 1. I think he improved a lot, and our organization thinks highly of him. I think he’s the kind of guy who can provide energy, physicality, he has that drive, he can drag you in the fight every given night, he’s playing fearless. So, I'm happy for him to have a crack at it.”

More Minutes

On Saturday, the Mammoth announced that Daniil But was reassigned to Tucson. Going back to the AHL will allow the forward a chance to develop and grow his game.

“He did a good job for us,” Tourigny said. “He showed he can play in that league, but it’s tough for young guys to develop at 10 minutes a night. So, I think it’s an opportunity for him to have a little bit more ice time and to play in a different role, and his time will come again. He’s a ‘when’ player, he will be back.”