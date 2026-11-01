Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (9-5-0) vs Philadelphia (3-8-4)
WHEN: Nov. 1, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Xfinity Mobile Arena
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, Sirius XM (Online)
The Mammoth continue their road trip Sunday afternoon against the Flyers
WHO: Utah (9-5-0) vs Philadelphia (3-8-4)
WHEN: Nov. 1, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Xfinity Mobile Arena
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, Sirius XM (Online)
Facing the Flyers
This is the first of two games between these teams and the second of five on this east coast swing. Entering today’s game, the Mammoth know how the Flyers have improved in recent games.
“(Philadelphia) is a team who’s much improved in the last couple of games defensively,” Tourigny shared. “They’re pretty stingy so it’s important for us to build on our game in (Pittsburgh).”
In today’s game, Utah will focus on attacking quickly.
“I want us to attack really fast,” Tourigny shared. “...we want to be really quick in our counterattack, really quick in our attacking off our recovering in the o-zone.”
McCartney Recalled
Earlier today, Utah announced that Ben McCartney was recalled from Tucson. McCartney is a player Tourigny is familiar with, and he shared what the forward can bring with his game.
“He’s doing good,” Tourigny shared. “(McCartney), I’ve been with him for six training camps and (have followed) his progression. I (have) liked him since Day 1. I think he improved a lot, and our organization thinks highly of him. I think he’s the kind of guy who can provide energy, physicality, he has that drive, he can drag you in the fight every given night, he’s playing fearless. So, I'm happy for him to have a crack at it.”
More Minutes
On Saturday, the Mammoth announced that Daniil But was reassigned to Tucson. Going back to the AHL will allow the forward a chance to develop and grow his game.
“He did a good job for us,” Tourigny said. “He showed he can play in that league, but it’s tough for young guys to develop at 10 minutes a night. So, I think it’s an opportunity for him to have a little bit more ice time and to play in a different role, and his time will come again. He’s a ‘when’ player, he will be back.”
Today's Matchup
Utah
Flyers
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against Flyers This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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FEATURE: Lewis Returns Home with the Mammoth
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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WHO SAID IT: Bear or a Philosopher?
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny