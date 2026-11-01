Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

The Mammoth continue their road trip Sunday afternoon against the Flyers

GamePreviewWEB11126
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (9-5-0) vs Philadelphia (3-8-4)

WHEN: Nov. 1, 2026 – 2:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Xfinity Mobile Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, Sirius XM (Online)

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Head coach André Tourigny shared his team’s focus going into today’s game
  • Tourigny discussed Ben McCartney after he was recalled this morning

Facing the Flyers

This is the first of two games between these teams and the second of five on this east coast swing. Entering today’s game, the Mammoth know how the Flyers have improved in recent games.

“(Philadelphia) is a team who’s much improved in the last couple of games defensively,” Tourigny shared. “They’re pretty stingy so it’s important for us to build on our game in (Pittsburgh).”

In today’s game, Utah will focus on attacking quickly.

“I want us to attack really fast,” Tourigny shared. “...we want to be really quick in our counterattack, really quick in our attacking off our recovering in the o-zone.”

McCartney Recalled

Earlier today, Utah announced that Ben McCartney was recalled from Tucson. McCartney is a player Tourigny is familiar with, and he shared what the forward can bring with his game.

“He’s doing good,” Tourigny shared. “(McCartney), I’ve been with him for six training camps and (have followed) his progression. I (have) liked him since Day 1. I think he improved a lot, and our organization thinks highly of him. I think he’s the kind of guy who can provide energy, physicality, he has that drive, he can drag you in the fight every given night, he’s playing fearless. So, I'm happy for him to have a crack at it.”

More Minutes

On Saturday, the Mammoth announced that Daniil But was reassigned to Tucson. Going back to the AHL will allow the forward a chance to develop and grow his game.

“He did a good job for us,” Tourigny said. “He showed he can play in that league, but it’s tough for young guys to develop at 10 minutes a night. So, I think it’s an opportunity for him to have a little bit more ice time and to play in a different role, and his time will come again. He’s a ‘when’ player, he will be back.”

GAME PREVIEW

Today's Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 9-5-0 and is 6-4-0 over the last 10 games. The Mammoth are second in the Central Division with 18 points. 
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime, 4-3. Pittsburgh native Logan Cooley had a hat trick, and his third tally was with one second left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev scored the overtime game winner. Sebastian Cossa stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced for his third win of the season. 
  • Center Nick Schmaltz and Cooley are tied for the team lead with seven goals each, while Captain Clayton Keller and Sergachev are tied for the team lead with 12 assists each. Keller and Sergachev are also tied for the most points on the Mammoth with 16 points each.
  • Goaltender Karel Vejmelka and Cossa make up Utah’s goaltending tandem. Vejmelka has a 6-4-0 record with a 3.13 goals-against average, a .881 save percentage, and one shutout. Cossa has a 3-1-0 record with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .855 save percentage.
  • Following Sunday’s game, the Mammoth will travel to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs in a Tuesday night tilt.

Flyers

  • Philadelphia is 3-8-4 and is 3-5-2 over the last 10 games. The Flyers are eighth in the Metropolitan Division with 10 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Flyers lost the Washington Capitals, 5-2. Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov (PPG) scored for Philadelphia in the loss. Joseph Woll stopped 25 of the 29 shots he faced. 
  • Michkov’s nine goals lead the Flyers while his 11 points are second. Trevor Zegras’ nine assists and 13 points are team-highs.
  • Woll and Dan Vladar make up Philadelphia’s goaltending tandem. Woll is 1-5-2 with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Vladar is 2-3-2 with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.
  • Sunday is the first of two-straight games at home for the Flyers. Philadelphia will host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

By the Numbers

  • Over the last five games, Cooley’s seven points and six goals lead the Mammoth. He has points in four of those five contests.
  • Zegras is on a six-game points streak (3G, 7A) and his seven assists and nine points lead the Flyers over the last five contests.

Upcoming Mammoth Milestones

  • Barrett Hayton: 100 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Clayton Keller: 700 career NHL games, 3 games away
  • Vincent Trocheck: 400 career NHL assists, 3 assists away 
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL assists, 3 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL goals, 4 goals away
  • Kevin Stenlund: 100 career NHL points, 5 points away

Against Flyers This Season 

  • This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and the Flyers this season. Utah will host Philadelphia on Mar. 13 to wrap the series.

Season Series

  • Nov. 1: UTA vs PHI
  • Mar. 13: PHI vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 3: UTA vs TOR
  • Nov. 5: UTA vs MTL
  • Nov. 7: UTA vs OTT

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
WHO SAID IT: Bear or a Philosopher? 
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

News Feed

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

Post Malone to Headline New Year’s Eve Festival as Smith Entertainment Group Brings a Blockbuster Winter Weekend to Utah

Utah Falls Short in Emotional Divisional Matchup

RECAP: Minnesota 3, Utah 1

Utah Hosts Minnesota in Central Division Matchup

The Week Ahead: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Simashev Leads Utah to Overtime Victory with First Career Goals

RECAP: Utah 5, Tampa Bay 4

Utah Returns Home, Hosts Tampa Bay

Utah Signs Defenseman Artem Duda to Two-Year Extension

Despite Late Push, Utah Falls to Seattle, 5-3

RECAP: Seattle 5, Utah 3

Utah Heads to Seattle for Thursday Night Game

Utah Bounces Back, Beats Pittsburgh

RECAP: Utah 5, Pittsburgh 4

Utah Hosts Pittsburgh to Start the Week