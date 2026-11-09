The Week Ahead: Nov. 9-15

The Utah Mammoth are wrapping six-straight games on the road before starting the team’s first significant homestand this season. Let’s take a look at the recent news surrounding Utah.

Recent Storylines – Utah

The Utah Mammoth are 10-7-1 this season, and are 4-5-1 over their last 10 games.

Utah returned from a five-game road trip back east with a 2-2-1 record. The team picked up five out of 10 possible points with wins over the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3 OTW) and Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2 W) and an overtime loss to the Montréal Canadiens (5-4 OTL). Utah’s two losses on the trip were to the Philadelphia Flyers (6-3) and Ottawa Senators (4-2).

Entering the week, Utah is tied with Florida and Minnesota for the most road games played this season (12). The team’s first game of the week on Wednesday is the final of six-straight contests away from the Delta Center.

Center Logan Cooley has goals in four of his last six games and 10 points over that span (8G, 2A). He had two hat tricks on the team’s road trip. Captain Clayton Keller is on a five-game points streak (1G, 8A) and has recorded points in all but three of Utah’s first 18 games. Alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev has points in all but four of the team’s first 18 games, and his nine-game points streak ended in Ottawa.

Utah’s power play is second in the NHL (37.1%) and the team has scored 23 goals on the man-advantage. Center Nick Schmaltz’s seven power play goals lead the team.

Utah has three games this week, including a back-to-back. Let’s take a look at this week’s matchups!