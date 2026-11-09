The Week Ahead: Nov. 9-15

After playing a significant amount of road games to start the year, Utah will kick off a five-game homestand this week

WeekAheadNov9
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The Utah Mammoth are wrapping six-straight games on the road before starting the team’s first significant homestand this season. Let’s take a look at the recent news surrounding Utah.

Recent Storylines – Utah 

  • The Utah Mammoth are 10-7-1 this season, and are 4-5-1 over their last 10 games.
  • Utah returned from a five-game road trip back east with a 2-2-1 record. The team picked up five out of 10 possible points with wins over the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3 OTW) and Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2 W) and an overtime loss to the Montréal Canadiens (5-4 OTL). Utah’s two losses on the trip were to the Philadelphia Flyers (6-3) and Ottawa Senators (4-2).
  • Entering the week, Utah is tied with Florida and Minnesota for the most road games played this season (12). The team’s first game of the week on Wednesday is the final of six-straight contests away from the Delta Center.
  • Center Logan Cooley has goals in four of his last six games and 10 points over that span (8G, 2A). He had two hat tricks on the team’s road trip. Captain Clayton Keller is on a five-game points streak (1G, 8A) and has recorded points in all but three of Utah’s first 18 games. Alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev has points in all but four of the team’s first 18 games, and his nine-game points streak ended in Ottawa.
  • Utah’s power play is second in the NHL (37.1%) and the team has scored 23 goals on the man-advantage. Center Nick Schmaltz’s seven power play goals lead the team.

Utah has three games this week, including a back-to-back. Let’s take a look at this week’s matchups!

UTAH VS VEGAS

NOV. 11 | 7:30 P.M. MT

WATCH: TNT, truTV, HBO Max

LISTEN: NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App

This is the first of three games between Utah and Vegas this season. It’s the first of two at T-Mobile Arena.

Season Series

  • Nov. 19: UTA vs VGK
  • Dec. 3: UTA vs VGK
  • Apr. 3: VGK vs UTA

Main Storylines – Vegas 

  • The Vegas Golden Knights are 12-5-2 this season, and are 5-3-2 over their last 10 games.
  • Vegas just wrapped a four-game road trip on the east coast as well. After a 3-2 shootout loss against the Boston Bruins to start the trip, the Golden Knights won the next three-straight on the road. Vegas beat the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2 W), the Detroit Red Wings (2-1 W), and the Buffalo Sabres (4-1 W).
  • Like Utah, Vegas has played a significant amount of away games to start the season. The Golden Knights have played 10 games away from home through their first 19 games.
  • Center Tomas Hertl is on a four-game points streak (4G, 2A) and scored twice in Vegas’ most recent game. His nine goals are second on the Golden Knights. Forward Mitch Marner has points in four of his last five games (1G, 6A) and became the fastest player to reach 100 points on the team in franchise history after a two-point performance in the team’s most recent game (per Vegas Golden Knights).
  • The Golden Knights have limited their opponents to the fifth-lowest goals against per game average (2.63) and have the ninth-best power play in the league (26.3%).
  • Vegas starts a five-game homestand when they host Utah on Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS VS UTAH

NOV. 12 | 7:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5/102.7 HD2 FM), KSL Sports App

This is the first of four divisional matchups between Utah and St. Louis this season. It’s the first of two at the Delta Center.

Season Series

  • Nov. 12: STL vs UTA
  • Dec. 10: STL vs UTA
  • Feb. 21: UTA vs STL
  • Apr. 10: UTA vs STL

Main Storylines – St. Louis

  • The St. Louis Blues are 7-8-2 this season, and are 4-5-1 over the last 10 games.
  • Entering the week, the Blues are returning from a four-game road trip. The trip started with a win in Detroit (5-4 W), before St. Louis lost its next three-straight against the New York Rangers (3-1 L), New Jersey Devils (5-4 OT), and Nashville Predators (3-1 L).
  • St. Louis has played 10 road games, and seven at home, to start the season. The team’s 10 away games are tied for seventh-most in the NHL.
  • Defenseman Philip Broberg has points in four of his last five games (2G, 5A). His nine assists are tied for the most on the Blues, and he has the most points on the team (13). Forward Jimmy Snuggerud has three goals in his last five games, which leads the Blues over that span. His nine goals are a team-high.
  • The Blues have the eighth-best penalty kill in the NHL (84.4%). Over the first three games this month, St. Louis has killed off eight of their nine penalties.
  • When the Blues visit Salt Lake City on Thursday, it’s the second of their three games this week, and the only contest on the road.

SAN JOSE VS UTAH

NOV. 14 | 7:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App

This is the first of three games this season between Utah and San Jose. It’s also the first of two games at the Delta Center this year.

Season Series

  • Nov. 14: SJS vs UTA
  • Jan. 18: UTA vs SJS
  • Mar. 26: SJS vs UTA

Main Storylines – San Jose 

  • The San Jose Sharks are 7-11-1 this season and 3-7-0 over their last 10 games.
  • After a three-game road trip, and four total contests last week, San Jose returns home. The Sharks have lost their first four games this month to the Calgary Flames (2-1 L), Los Angeles Kings (7-2 L), Minnesota Wild (4-1 L), and Dallas Stars (4-3 L).
  • Entering the week, San Jose has played 11 road games which is tied for fourth-most in the NHL, and is one less than Utah.
  • Captain Macklin Celebrini has five points in his last five games (2G, 3A) and is on a three-game points streak. His seven goals this season are tied for first on the Sharks, while he leads the team with 14 assists and 21 points are team-highs.
  • It’s another busy week for the Sharks as they have four games this week, including a weekend back-to-back. Six of the team’s next seven games are at home, with the lone road game on Saturday night against Utah.

News Feed

Utah and America First Credit Union Introduce Bryce

Utah Falls to Ottawa in Close Battle

RECAP: Ottawa 4, Utah 2

Utah Wraps East Coast Trip in Ottawa

Utah Falls to Montréal in Overtime, 5-4

RECAP: Montreal 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Keller’s Professionalism, Drive Leads to 700th Career Game

Utah Continues Road Trip in Montréal

RECAP: Utah 3, Toronto 2

Utah Bounces Back with Strong Effort to Beat Toronto 3-2

Utah Continues Road Trip in Toronto

The Week Ahead: Nov. 2-8

Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

RECAP: Philadelphia 6, Utah 3

Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh