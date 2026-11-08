FOLLOW LIVE: Utah vs Ottawa

GameBlog2_11726
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

FIRST PERIOD

3:27: UTA Penalty - Logan Cooley (high-sticking)

5:27: OTT GOAL - Fabian Zetterlund (PPG - Halliday, Tomasino) 1-0 OTT

9:53: UTA GOAL - Clayton Keller (Lee) 1-1 Tie

16:21: UTA Penalty - MacKenzie Weegar (slashing)

16:44 OTT Penalty - Tim Stützle (tripping)

End of Period Stats

Score: 1-1 Tie

Shots: UTA 14, OTT 7

Power Play: OTT 1/2, UTA 0/1

Hits: OTT 16, UTA 10

Blocked Shots: OTT 4, UTA 3

Face-Off %: UTA 57.9%, OTT 42.1%

SECOND PERIOD

Updates coming soon!

PRE-GAME

Utah's Starters

Lee - Hayton - Keller

Sergachev - Weegar

Vejmelka

Ottawa's Starters 

Cousins - Stützle - Zetterlund

Sanderson - Zub

Ersson

Projected Lineup - Utah

Lee - Hayton - Keller

Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse

McBain - Schmaltz - Guenther

Carcone - Stenlund - O'Brien

Sergachev - Weegar

Simashev - Peeke

Duda - DeSimone

Vejmelka

Projected Lineup - Ottawa

Cousins - Stützle - Zetterlund

Tomasino - Pinto - Batherson

Amadio - Cozens - Giroux

Blais - Halliday - Hodgson

Sanderson - Zub

Chabot - Spence

Kleven - Yakemchuk

Ersson

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

News Feed

Utah Wraps East Coast Trip in Ottawa

Utah Falls to Montréal in Overtime, 5-4

RECAP: Montreal 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Keller’s Professionalism, Drive Leads to 700th Career Game

Utah Continues Road Trip in Montréal

RECAP: Utah 3, Toronto 2

Utah Bounces Back with Strong Effort to Beat Toronto 3-2

Utah Continues Road Trip in Toronto

The Week Ahead: Nov. 2-8

Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

RECAP: Philadelphia 6, Utah 3

Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

Post Malone to Headline New Year’s Eve Festival as Smith Entertainment Group Brings a Blockbuster Winter Weekend to Utah

Utah Falls Short in Emotional Divisional Matchup

RECAP: Minnesota 3, Utah 1