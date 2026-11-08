FOLLOW LIVE: Utah vs Ottawa

FIRST PERIOD
3:27: UTA Penalty - Logan Cooley (high-sticking)
5:27: OTT GOAL - Fabian Zetterlund (PPG - Halliday, Tomasino) 1-0 OTT
9:53: UTA GOAL - Clayton Keller (Lee) 1-1 Tie
3:27: UTA Penalty - Logan Cooley (high-sticking)
5:27: OTT GOAL - Fabian Zetterlund (PPG - Halliday, Tomasino) 1-0 OTT
9:53: UTA GOAL - Clayton Keller (Lee) 1-1 Tie
16:21: UTA Penalty - MacKenzie Weegar (slashing)
16:44 OTT Penalty - Tim Stützle (tripping)
End of Period Stats
Score: 1-1 Tie
Shots: UTA 14, OTT 7
Power Play: OTT 1/2, UTA 0/1
Hits: OTT 16, UTA 10
Blocked Shots: OTT 4, UTA 3
Face-Off %: UTA 57.9%, OTT 42.1%
Updates coming soon!
Lee - Hayton - Keller
Sergachev - Weegar
Vejmelka
Cousins - Stützle - Zetterlund
Sanderson - Zub
Ersson
Lee - Hayton - Keller
Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse
McBain - Schmaltz - Guenther
Carcone - Stenlund - O'Brien
Sergachev - Weegar
Simashev - Peeke
Duda - DeSimone
Vejmelka
Cousins - Stützle - Zetterlund
Tomasino - Pinto - Batherson
Amadio - Cozens - Giroux
Blais - Halliday - Hodgson
Sanderson - Zub
Chabot - Spence
Kleven - Yakemchuk
Ersson
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny