Utah Starts Week in Vegas

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (10-7-1) vs Vegas (12-5-2)
WHEN: Nov. 11, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
TV: TNT, truTV, HBO Max
RADIO: NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App
Wednesday is the first time the Utah Mammoth and Golden Knights will play each other since the 2026 Playoffs
WHO: Utah (10-7-1) vs Vegas (12-5-2)
WHEN: Nov. 11, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
TV: TNT, truTV, HBO Max
RADIO: NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
Vegas
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against Vegas This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
|
WRITTEN
|
WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
|
VIDEO
|
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
|
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
|
FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
|
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny