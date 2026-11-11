Utah Starts Week in Vegas

Wednesday is the first time the Utah Mammoth and Golden Knights will play each other since the 2026 Playoffs

GamePreviewWEB_111126
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (10-7-1) vs Vegas (12-5-2)

WHEN: Nov. 11, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

TV: TNT, truTV, HBO Max

RADIO: NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 11:00 a.m. MT.

GAME PREVIEW

Tonight's Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 10-7-1 this season and is 4-5-1 over the last 10 games. The team has 21 points and is in second wild card spot in the Western Conference.
  • In their most recent game, Utah fell to the Ottawa Senators, 4-2. Captain Clayton Keller and center Barrett Hayton each scored. Karel Vejmelka stopped 17 of the 20 shots he faced. 
  • Logan Cooley’s 11 goals lead the team, while Keller’s 19 assists and 24 points are team-highs. Cooley is second with 21 points.
  • Vejmelka and Sebastian Cossa make up Utah’s goaltending tandem. Vejmelka has a 6-6-0 record with a 3.29 goals-against average, a .870 save percentage, and one shutout. Cossa has a 4-1-1 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage.
  • Wednesday is the final of six-straight on the road. The team will start a five-game homestand on Thursday with a game against the St. Louis Blues.

Vegas

  • Vegas is 12-5-2 this season and is 5-3-2 over the last 10 games. The Golden Knights have 26 points and are second in the Pacific Division.
  • In their most recent game, the Golden Knights beat the Buffalo Sabres, 4-1. Tomas Hertl scored twice, while Mitch Marner (SHG) and Jack Eichel had a goal each. Adin Hill stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. 
  • Mark Stone’s 10 goals, Mitch Marner’s 17 assists, and Jack Eichel’s 24 points are all team-highs.
  • Carter Hart and Hill make up Vegas’ goaltending tandem. Hart has a 5-3-2 record with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Hill has a 7-2-0 record with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
  • Wednesday’s game starts a five-game homestand for the Golden Knights. Vegas will host the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

By the Numbers

  • Utah defenseman MacKenzie Weegar has recorded the second-most hits among defensemen (57) and ranks second in the NHL with 50 blocked shots. He’s the only player with at least 50 hits and 50 blocked shots this season (per Utah Mammoth PR).
  • Vegas’ Hertl has the ninth-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL (58.7%). Utah’s Vincent Trocheck has the 12th best percentage (58%).
  • Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel is tied for the most two assist games in the NHL (5).
  • Both teams in this game have a top-10 power play as the Utah Mammoth have the second-best power play (37.1%) and the Golden Knights have the ninth-best (26.3%).

Upcoming Mammoth Milestones

  • Vincent Trocheck: 400 career NHL assists, 1 assist away
  • Barrett Hayton: 100 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL goals, 3 goals away
  • Kevin Stenlund: 100 career NHL points, 5 points away
  • Dylan Guenther: 200 career NHL points, 5 points away

Against Vegas This Season 

  • This is the first of three games between these teams, and the first of two in Vegas.

Season Series

  • Nov. 11: UTA vs VGK
  • Dec. 3: UTA vs VGK
  • Apr. 3: VGK vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

News Feed

The Week Ahead: Nov. 9-15

Utah and America First Credit Union Introduce Bryce

Utah Falls to Ottawa in Close Battle

RECAP: Ottawa 4, Utah 2

Utah Wraps East Coast Trip in Ottawa

Utah Falls to Montréal in Overtime, 5-4

RECAP: Montreal 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Keller’s Professionalism, Drive Leads to 700th Career Game

Utah Continues Road Trip in Montréal

RECAP: Utah 3, Toronto 2

Utah Bounces Back with Strong Effort to Beat Toronto 3-2

Utah Continues Road Trip in Toronto

The Week Ahead: Nov. 2-8

Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

RECAP: Philadelphia 6, Utah 3

Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3