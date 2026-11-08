Utah Falls to Ottawa in Close Battle

Ottawa’s Fabian Zetterlund opened the scoring during the final seconds of the Senators’ power play; however, Utah responded four and a half minutes later when Captain Clayton Keller capitalized on his own rebound and tied the game, 1-1. When Michael Amadio’s goal gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead six and a half minutes into the third period, Utah responded once again with Barrett Hayton’s second of the season.

However, Ottawa scored twice in the final three minutes of regulation, including an empty net goal, to secure two points. It was a close game until the end, and Utah had plenty of quality chances, as the team registered 32 shots on goal.

As always, Utah fought hard for a full 60 minutes. The team never gave up, and continued to battle until the final buzzer. In addition to the team’s hard work, Utah was happy with the pressure they applied against Ottawa.

“We had lots of good pressure,” shared. “They’re a good team. They played structured, they make you work for everything and I think we’re a good team as well. There was lots of back and forth, lots of chances both ways, and just one shot was the difference.”

Tonight’s game was the final of a five-game road trip, and was Utah’s second five-game road trip so far this season. In fact, the team has played 12 road games this season, which is tied with Minnesota for the most in the NHL. Utah will have one more road game on Wednesday night in Vegas, before the team returns home for a five-game homestand.

Utah will take the lessons they learned from Saturday night, and the entire road trip, into next week and look to build off the positives.

“Just build on tonight,” Keller said. “I think after every game, we always think we can be better, but I think tonight we did a lot of good things, and it sucks to lose but you can always learn from it and take it into the next game.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

Keller found the scoresheet in all five games on this road trip (1G, 7A), giving him points in eight of his last nine contests (2G, 10A). His 17 road points (3G, 14A) in 2026-27 are tied with Logan Cooley for the team lead (per Utah Mammoth PR).

Ahead of tonight’s game, the team gave an injury update and shared that defenseman Nate Schmidt is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Goaltender Karel Vejmelka played his 13th game of the season tonight. He stopped 17 of the 20 shots he faced and finished the night with a .850 save percentage.

Final Stats

Score: 4-2 OTT

Total Shots: UTA 32, OTT 21

Power Play: OTT 1/2, UTA 0/2

Hits: OTT 40, UTA 23

Blocked Shots: UTA 14, OTT 11

Face-Off %: UTA 55%, OTT 45%

Upcoming Schedule

Nov. 11: UTA vs VGK

Nov. 12: STL vs UTA – Get Tickets