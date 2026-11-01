FOLLOW LIVE: Utah vs Philadelphia

FIRST PERIOD
Time for today's game! Updates coming soon.
Time for today's game! Updates coming soon.
Lee - Hayton - Carcone
Sergachev - Weegar
Vejmelka
Foerster - Barkey - Tippett
York - Bonk
Vladař
Keller - Schmaltz - Guenther
Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse
Lee - Hayton - Carcone
McBain - Stenlund - O'Brien
Sergachev - Weegar
Schmidt - Peeke
Simashev - Duda
Vejmelka
Zegras - Dvorak - Konecny
Foerster - Barkey - Tippett
Martone - Cates - Michkov
Knuble - Couturier - Acciari
Sanheim - Drysdale
York - Bonk
Seeler - Benoit
Vladař
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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FEATURE: Lewis Returns Home with the Mammoth
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny