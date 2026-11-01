FOLLOW LIVE: Utah vs Philadelphia

1GameBlog_11126
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

FIRST PERIOD

Time for today's game! Updates coming soon.

PRE-GAME

Utah's Starters

Lee - Hayton - Carcone

Sergachev - Weegar

Vejmelka

Philadelphia's Starters

Foerster - Barkey - Tippett

York - Bonk

Vladař

Projected Lineup - Utah

Keller - Schmaltz - Guenther

Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse

Lee - Hayton - Carcone

McBain - Stenlund - O'Brien

Sergachev - Weegar

Schmidt - Peeke

Simashev - Duda

Vejmelka

Projected Lineup - Philadelphia

Zegras - Dvorak - Konecny

Foerster - Barkey - Tippett

Martone - Cates - Michkov

Knuble - Couturier - Acciari

Sanheim - Drysdale

York - Bonk

Seeler - Benoit

Vladař

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

News Feed

Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

Post Malone to Headline New Year’s Eve Festival as Smith Entertainment Group Brings a Blockbuster Winter Weekend to Utah

Utah Falls Short in Emotional Divisional Matchup

RECAP: Minnesota 3, Utah 1

Utah Hosts Minnesota in Central Division Matchup

The Week Ahead: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Simashev Leads Utah to Overtime Victory with First Career Goals

RECAP: Utah 5, Tampa Bay 4

Utah Returns Home, Hosts Tampa Bay

Utah Signs Defenseman Artem Duda to Two-Year Extension

Despite Late Push, Utah Falls to Seattle, 5-3

RECAP: Seattle 5, Utah 3

Utah Heads to Seattle for Thursday Night Game

Utah Bounces Back, Beats Pittsburgh

RECAP: Utah 5, Pittsburgh 4