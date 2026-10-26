The Week Ahead: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

After one more game at home, the Utah Mammoth start a stretch of six-straight road games. Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding the team entering the week!

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah is 8-4-0 to start the year and is second in the Central Division; however, they have a game in hand to the division’s first place team. The Mammoth have a 4-1-0 record at the Delta Center, and a 4-3-0 record on the road.

Entering the week, Utah’s power play has scored in three-straight games and is the best in the NHL (38.1%). Center Nick Schmaltz’s five goals on the man-advantage are second in the NHL.

The Mammoth have the fourth-best faceoff win percentage and center Vincent Trocheck has the third-best win rate in the league (63.1%).

Last week, defenseman Artem Duda signed a two-year contract extension with the Mammoth.

On the injury front, the Mammoth are without forward Michael Carcone (upper body, IR) and defenseman John Marino (upper body, week-to-week) at the time being.

All 19 of Utah’s skaters who have played five or more games this season have scored a goal.

After Tuesday’s home game against the Minnesota Wild, the Mammoth will play six-straight road games. Utah will return to the Delta Center on Nov. 12.

Let’s take a look at Utah’s matchups this week!