The Week Ahead: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

After a Tuesday tilt at home, the Mammoth start a stretch of six-straight road games

WeekAheadOct26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

After one more game at home, the Utah Mammoth start a stretch of six-straight road games. Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding the team entering the week!

Main Storylines – Utah 

  • Utah is 8-4-0 to start the year and is second in the Central Division; however, they have a game in hand to the division’s first place team. The Mammoth have a 4-1-0 record at the Delta Center, and a 4-3-0 record on the road. 
  • Entering the week, Utah’s power play has scored in three-straight games and is the best in the NHL (38.1%). Center Nick Schmaltz’s five goals on the man-advantage are second in the NHL. 
  • The Mammoth have the fourth-best faceoff win percentage and center Vincent Trocheck has the third-best win rate in the league (63.1%).
  • On the injury front, the Mammoth are without forward Michael Carcone (upper body, IR) and defenseman John Marino (upper body, week-to-week) at the time being.
  • All 19 of Utah’s skaters who have played five or more games this season have scored a goal.
  • After Tuesday’s home game against the Minnesota Wild, the Mammoth will play six-straight road games. Utah will return to the Delta Center on Nov. 12.

Let’s take a look at Utah’s matchups this week!

MINNESOTA VS UTAH

OCT. 27 | 7:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Mammoth+, Utah16

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/102.7 HD2), KSL Sports App, NHL App, Sirius XM (Ch. 247)

This is the first of four games between these divisional rivals. 

Season Series

  • Oct. 27: MIN vs UTA
  • Nov. 25: UTA vs MIN
  • Jan. 25: MIN vs UTA
  • Mar. 21: UTA vs MIN

Main Storylines – Minnesota

  • Minnesota is 8-3-2 through its first 13 games, and is first in the Central Division with 18 points. The Wild have a 4-0-0 record at home, and a 4-3-2 record on the road. 
  • The Wild are holding its opponents to the third-fewest goals in the NHL (2.31). They’re also limiting their opponents to the seventh-fewest shots on goal (24.9).
  • Forward Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 13 goals and 21 points, and has seven points (4G, 3A) in his last five games. Kaprizov’s 13 goals lead the NHL while his 21 points are tied for third in the league.
  • The Wild return home for a game against the New York Islanders on Thursday. Minnesota goes back on the road for a two-game east coast swing with games against the Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers.

UTAH VS PITTSBURGH

OCT. 29 | 5:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Mammoth+, Utah16, Fox13

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/102.7 HD2), KSL Sports App, NHL App, Sirius XM (Online)

This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and the Penguins this season. Utah won the first game, 5-4.

Season Series

  • Oct. 29: UTA vs PIT

Main Storylines – Pittsburgh

  • Pittsburgh is 5-6-1 entering the week and is sixth in the Metropolitan Division with 11 points. The Penguins have a 4-1-0 record at home and a 1-5-1 record on the road. Pittsburgh has won its last two-straight.
  • The Penguins have the eighth-best penalty kill in the NHL and has killed off 83.9% of their penalties. Defenseman Declan Carlile’s 32:10 shorthanded time on ice leads the team.
  • Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads the Penguins with 11 assists and 12 points. His lone goal, a power play tally, was on Oct. 19 in Utah. His 11 assists are tied for eight-most in the NHL.
  • After beating the Nashville Predators in overtime on Saturday, the Penguins will have a four day break from game action. Their first game this week is against the Mammoth on Thursday.

UTAH VS PHILADELPHIA

NOV. 1 | 2:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Mammoth+, Utah16

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, Sirius XM (Online)

This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and the Flyers this season.

Season Series

  • Nov. 1: UTA vs PHI
  • Mar. 13: PHI vs UTA

Main Storylines – Philadelphia

  • Philadelphia is 3-7-3 this season and is seventh in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have a 2-3-2 home record and a 1-4-1 road record. 
  • The Flyers have the 11th best penalty kill in the NHL with an 82.6% kill rate. Defenseman Travis Sanheim’s 49:02 shorthanded time on ice leads the team.
  • Forward Matvei Michkov’s eight goals lead the Flyers and are tied for seventh in the NHL.
  • On Tuesday, Philadelphia starts a back-to-back at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets, before traveling to Washington D.C., to face the Capitals. The Flyers will have a three day break before their next game on Sunday afternoon against the Mammoth.

News Feed

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RECAP: Utah 5, Tampa Bay 4

Utah Returns Home, Hosts Tampa Bay

Utah Signs Defenseman Artem Duda to Two-Year Extension

Despite Late Push, Utah Falls to Seattle, 5-3

RECAP: Seattle 5, Utah 3

Utah Heads to Seattle for Thursday Night Game

Utah Bounces Back, Beats Pittsburgh

RECAP: Utah 5, Pittsburgh 4

Utah Hosts Pittsburgh to Start the Week

The Week Ahead: Oct. 19-25

Utah Falls to Edmonton, 6-2

RECAP: Edmonton 6, Utah 2

Utah’s Home and Home Series with Edmonton Wraps at Delta Center

Utah’s Committed Effort Leads to 4-2 Win over Edmonton

RECAP: Utah 4, Edmonton 2

Utah Starts Home and Home With Edmonton

Utah's Resilient Effort Earns a 5-4 Win Over Toronto