Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

Three and a half minutes into overtime, Sergachev’s third career overtime goal allowed the Mammoth to walk away with the full two points, and a season sweep over the Penguins. Utah fought until the very end which shows the determination and drive that defines the team’s culture.

“A lot of resilience and understanding within the game, what kind of game it is,” Sergachev explained. “As I said, it was a muddy game. They were really good in the neutral zone, and on the breakouts, they have a good rush. They’re really fast and we had to contain that. In the third period, I thought we played a lot better than the first two, and obviously we’re a resilient group and we’re never (going to) back down from a fight.”

Defenseman Artem Duda made his NHL debut tonight. The rookie played 15:17 and brought a strong effort that included four shots on goal and solid play with the puck.

“He was very poised with the puck and he was making plays, skating with the puck to their zone, and trying to score a goal,” Sergachev explained. “That’s good to see. He’s got all the tools to be a great defenseman and he showed it tonight.”

“He played an assertive way,” Tourigny said. “It’s good for (Duda). I’m really happy about the way he jumped in that game. He did not dip his toe; he did not hesitate. He looks assertive, he looked confident. Really liked his game.”

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa played his fifth game of the season, and stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced. It was his third win of the season and second against Pittsburgh this year. Cossa stopped the first 15 shots he faced until Erik Karlsson scored eight and a half minutes into the second period. However, his timely saves were key for the Mammoth.

“He was unbelievable,” Cooley said. “It’s not easy when you’re kind of getting slotted in every once in a while but just how competitive he is, how hard he works in practice, and still so young. I think he’s going to be an unbelievable goalie in this league for a long time…He was spot on and we’re happy to have him.”

“He was in the right spot all the time,” Sergachev said “…it gives you a lot of confidence when your goalie starts a game like that and I thought we played pretty good in front of him, blocking a lot of shots.”

Utah improved to 9-5-0 with the win and started a stretch of six-straight road games with a win. The Mammoth have yet to lose two-straight this season, showing their commitment to bouncing back with a strong effort. Up next for Utah, a Sunday afternoon game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Mammoth PR)

After scoring the latest regulation goal in franchise history tonight (59:59), Logan Cooley has now scored extra-attacker goals in back-to-back games (also 10/27 vs. MIN: 58:39). He has also scored six of Utah's last eight goals on the road, dating back to 10/15 at EDM.

Mikhail Sergachev sealed tonight's win with his third career overtime goal, all of which have come with Utah. His three overtime winners since 2024-25 are now tied for the third-most of any NHL defenseman.

Utah’s 12 goals from defensemen lead the NHL.

Logan Cooley's game-tying goal tonight capped his fourth career hat trick. He joined Ryan Malone (PIT, 12/15/06 vs. NYI) as the second Pittsburgh native to score a hat trick in his hometown in NHL history.

Logan Cooley is the first player in NHL history with a hat trick and a game-tying or go-ahead goal with one second or less left in regulation in the same game (per OptaStats).

Final Stats

Shots: UTA 34, PIT 34

Power Play: UTA 0/1, PIT 0/1

Hits: UTA 25, PIT 7

Blocked Shots: UTA 20, PIT 12

Face-Off %: UTA 56.1%, PIT 43.9%

Upcoming Schedule

11/1: UTA vs PHI

11/3: UTA vs TOR