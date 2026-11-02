The Week Ahead: Nov. 2-8

Utah continues its east coast road trip with three stops in eastern Canada

WeekAheadNov2
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The Utah Mammoth are in eastern Canada this week and have three games on the docket. Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding the team as they enter the week.

Main Storylines – Utah 

  • Center Logan Cooley is on a three-game goal streak (5G), and has eight points in his last five games (7G, 1A). He also has seven goals in his last four road games. Cooley’s eight goals this season are a team-high.
  • Utah continues to score on the man-advantage. The team enters the week with 18 power play goals through 15 games, which leads the NHL. Currently the Mammoth’s power play has converted on 34.6% of its opportunities. The Mammoth have the fifth-best faceoff win percentage in the league (54.5%) and are averaging the seventh-most goals per game in the NHL (3.60).
  • On Saturday, Utah assigned forward Daniil But to Tucson. Sunday, Utah announced that forward Ben McCartney was recalled from the Roadrunners.
  • Forward Michael Carcone was activated off IR on Sunday and made his return to the lineup against the Flyers.
  • Forward Kailer Yamamoto is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, while defenseman John Marino (upper-body) was placed on IR retroactive to Oct. 17.

Let’s take a look at this week’s opponents and what to expect from each game!

UTAH VS TORONTO

NOV. 3 | 5:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Mammoth+, Utah16

RADIO: NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5/102.7 HD2), KSL Sports App, Sirius XM (Online)

This is the second of two games between the Mammoth and the Maple Leafs. On home ice, Utah beat Toronto, 5-4.

Season Series

  • Nov. 3: UTA vs TOR

Main Storylines – Toronto 

  • Toronto enters the week with an 8-6-2 record and most recently beat the Vancouver Canucks, 4-2. 
  • Center Jack Roslovic is on a six-game points streak (3G, 7A), and he’s recorded multipoint performances in three of those games. Roslovic’s five assists and seven points over the team’s last five games lead the Leafs.
  • Entering the week, the Maple Leafs have the second-best penalty kill in the NHL, and have killed off 91.1% of their penalties this season. Toronto’s power play has scored on 30% of its opportunities, and is sixth in the league. The Leafs are averaging the fourth-most goals per game in the league (3.75) and have the seventh-best faceoff win percentage (52.8%).
  • Tuesday kicks off a six-game homestand for Toronto. Up next, the Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, before hosting the New Jersey Devils Sunday night.

UTAH VS MONTREAL

NOV. 5 | 5:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Mammoth+, Utah16

LISTEN: NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5/102.7 HD2), KSL Sports App, Sirius XM (Online)

This is the first of two games between Utah and Montreal this season. Both teams will play each other again at the end of November in Salt Lake City.

Season Series

  • Nov. 5: UTA vs MTL
  • Nov. 30: MTL vs UTA

Main Storylines – Montreal 

  • Montreal enters the week with a 9-3-2 record and has won five-straight. In addition, the Canadiens have points in their last seven games.
  • Forward Cole Caufield’s eight goals lead the Canadiens, while his 12 points are tied for second-most on the team with captain Nick Suzuki. Defenseman Lane Hutson’s 13 points are a team-high, and the defenseman has three goals and 10 assists through his first 14 games this year.
  • Entering the week, the Canadiens have the 11th best penalty kill (81.8%) and the 11th best faceoff win percentage (51.6%). Montreal is averaging the 13th most goals per game (3.29) while holding its opponents to the 11th fewest goals per game average (3.00).
  • After hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, Thursday’s game against the Mammoth will wrap up a three-game homestand for the Canadiens.

UTAH VS OTTAWA

NOV. 7 | 5:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Mammoth+, Utah16

LISTEN: NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (Channel TBA), KSL Sports App, Sirius XM (Online)

This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and the Senators this season. 

Season Series

  • Nov. 7: UTA vs OTT
  • Jan. 5: OTT vs UTA

Main Storylines – Ottawa 

  • Ottawa is 9-5-1 this season and enters the week looking to bounce back from a loss to the Anaheim Ducks. 
  • Forward Drake Batherson is on a seven-game points streak (6G, 6A). Over the last five games, Batherson's five goals and 10 points lead Ottawa.
  • Entering the week, Ottawa has the eighth-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL (52.4%) and has held its opponents to the 16th fewest goals per game average in the league (3.19).
  • Saturday’s game against the Mammoth starts a three-game homestand for the Senators. Ottawa will host the Washington Capitals next Tuesday, and the Colorado Avalanche next Thursday.

News Feed

Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

RECAP: Philadelphia 6, Utah 3

Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

Post Malone to Headline New Year’s Eve Festival as Smith Entertainment Group Brings a Blockbuster Winter Weekend to Utah

Utah Falls Short in Emotional Divisional Matchup

RECAP: Minnesota 3, Utah 1

Utah Hosts Minnesota in Central Division Matchup

The Week Ahead: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Simashev Leads Utah to Overtime Victory with First Career Goals

RECAP: Utah 5, Tampa Bay 4

Utah Returns Home, Hosts Tampa Bay

Utah Signs Defenseman Artem Duda to Two-Year Extension

Despite Late Push, Utah Falls to Seattle, 5-3

RECAP: Seattle 5, Utah 3

Utah Heads to Seattle for Thursday Night Game