The Week Ahead: Nov. 2-8

The Utah Mammoth are in eastern Canada this week and have three games on the docket. Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding the team as they enter the week.

Main Storylines – Utah

The Mammoth are 9-6-0; however, they lost their most recent game against the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-3. Utah is looking to string together some wins after alternating between wins and losses over the last two and a half weeks.

Center Logan Cooley is on a three-game goal streak (5G), and has eight points in his last five games (7G, 1A). He also has seven goals in his last four road games. Cooley’s eight goals this season are a team-high.

Utah continues to score on the man-advantage. The team enters the week with 18 power play goals through 15 games, which leads the NHL. Currently the Mammoth’s power play has converted on 34.6% of its opportunities. The Mammoth have the fifth-best faceoff win percentage in the league (54.5%) and are averaging the seventh-most goals per game in the NHL (3.60).

On Saturday, Utah assigned forward Daniil But to Tucson. Sunday, Utah announced that forward Ben McCartney was recalled from the Roadrunners.

Forward Michael Carcone was activated off IR on Sunday and made his return to the lineup against the Flyers.

Forward Kailer Yamamoto is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, while defenseman John Marino (upper-body) was placed on IR retroactive to Oct. 17.

Let’s take a look at this week’s opponents and what to expect from each game!