FOLLOW LIVE: Utah vs Montréal

GameBlog
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

FIRST PERIOD

Captain Clayton Keller has played in his 700th career NHL game! Read more here!

1:42: UTA GOAL - Logan Cooley (Schmidt, Trocheck) 1-0 UTA

9:04: MTL Penalty - Josh Anderson (tripping)

9:24: UTA GOAL - Logan Cooley (PPG - Schmaltz, Sergachev) 2-0 UTA

15:25: MTL GOAL - Nick Suzuki (Slafkovský, Dobson) 2-1 UTA

17:10: MTL GOAL - Arber Xhekaj (Dach, Newhood) 2-2 Tie

17:14: UTA Penalty - Liam O'Brien (fighting major)

17:14: MTL Penalty - Arber Xhekaj (fighting major)

19:19: Alexandre Texier (holding the stick)

End of Period Stats

Score: 2-2 Tie

Shots: MTL 8, UTA 5

Power Play: UTA 1/2, MTL 0/0

Hits: UTA 13, MTL 12

Blocked Shots: MTL 8, UTA 2

Face-Off %: MTL 64.7%, UTA 35.3%

SECOND PERIOD

Utah Mammoth PR announced defenseman Nate Schmidt will not return to tonight's game and he is out with an upper-body injury. He played 3:59 tonight.

PRE-GAME

Utah's Starters

Lee - Hayton - Keller

Sergachev - Weegar

Cossa

Montréal's Starters

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky

Hutson - Dobson

Dobes

Projected Lineup - Utah

Lee - Hayton - Keller

Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse

McBain - Schmaltz - Guenther

Carcone - Stenlund - O'Brien

Sergachev - Weegar

Schmidt - Peeke

Simashev - DeSimone

Cossa

Projected Lineup - Montréal

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovský

Bolduc - Danault - Texier

Kreider - Evans - Anderson

Newhook - Kapanen - Dach

Hutson - Dobson

Guhle - Carrier

A. Xhekaj - Engstrom

Dobes

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

News Feed

Keller’s Professionalism, Drive Leads to 700th Career Game

Utah Continues Road Trip in Montréal

RECAP: Utah 3, Toronto 2

Utah Bounces Back with Strong Effort to Beat Toronto 3-2

Utah Continues Road Trip in Toronto

The Week Ahead: Nov. 2-8

Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

RECAP: Philadelphia 6, Utah 3

Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

Post Malone to Headline New Year’s Eve Festival as Smith Entertainment Group Brings a Blockbuster Winter Weekend to Utah

Utah Falls Short in Emotional Divisional Matchup

RECAP: Minnesota 3, Utah 1

Utah Hosts Minnesota in Central Division Matchup

The Week Ahead: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Simashev Leads Utah to Overtime Victory with First Career Goals