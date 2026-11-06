FOLLOW LIVE: Utah vs Montréal

FIRST PERIOD
Captain Clayton Keller has played in his 700th career NHL game! Read more here!
1:42: UTA GOAL - Logan Cooley (Schmidt, Trocheck) 1-0 UTA
Captain Clayton Keller has played in his 700th career NHL game! Read more here!
1:42: UTA GOAL - Logan Cooley (Schmidt, Trocheck) 1-0 UTA
9:04: MTL Penalty - Josh Anderson (tripping)
9:24: UTA GOAL - Logan Cooley (PPG - Schmaltz, Sergachev) 2-0 UTA
15:25: MTL GOAL - Nick Suzuki (Slafkovský, Dobson) 2-1 UTA
17:10: MTL GOAL - Arber Xhekaj (Dach, Newhood) 2-2 Tie
17:14: UTA Penalty - Liam O'Brien (fighting major)
17:14: MTL Penalty - Arber Xhekaj (fighting major)
19:19: Alexandre Texier (holding the stick)
End of Period Stats
Score: 2-2 Tie
Shots: MTL 8, UTA 5
Power Play: UTA 1/2, MTL 0/0
Hits: UTA 13, MTL 12
Blocked Shots: MTL 8, UTA 2
Face-Off %: MTL 64.7%, UTA 35.3%
Utah Mammoth PR announced defenseman Nate Schmidt will not return to tonight's game and he is out with an upper-body injury. He played 3:59 tonight.
Lee - Hayton - Keller
Sergachev - Weegar
Cossa
Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky
Hutson - Dobson
Dobes
Lee - Hayton - Keller
Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse
McBain - Schmaltz - Guenther
Carcone - Stenlund - O'Brien
Sergachev - Weegar
Schmidt - Peeke
Simashev - DeSimone
Cossa
Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovský
Bolduc - Danault - Texier
Kreider - Evans - Anderson
Newhook - Kapanen - Dach
Hutson - Dobson
Guhle - Carrier
A. Xhekaj - Engstrom
Dobes
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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FEATURE: Lewis Returns Home with the Mammoth
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny