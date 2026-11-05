Utah Continues Road Trip in Montréal

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (10-6-0) vs Montréal (9-3-3)
WHEN: Nov. 5, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Bell Centre
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, Sirius XM (Online)
The Utah Mammoth face the Canadiens for the fourth stop of the road trip
WHO: Utah (10-6-0) vs Montréal (9-3-3)
WHEN: Nov. 5, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Bell Centre
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, Sirius XM (Online)
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
Montréal
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against Montréal This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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FEATURE: Lewis Returns Home with the Mammoth
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny