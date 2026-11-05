Utah Continues Road Trip in Montréal

The Utah Mammoth face the Canadiens for the fourth stop of the road trip

GamePreviewWEB_11526
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (10-6-0) vs Montréal (9-3-3)

WHEN: Nov. 5, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Bell Centre

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, Sirius XM (Online)

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 11:30 a.m. ET.

GAME PREVIEW

Tonight's Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 10-6-0 this season and is 6-4-0 over the last 10 games. The Utah Mammoth are second in the Central Division with 20 points.
  • In their most recent game, Utah beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2. Dylan Guenther (PPG), Andrew Peeke, and Nick Schmaltz (PPG) scored for Utah. Sebastian Cossa stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced, and earned his fourth win of the season.
  • Schmaltz and Logan Cooley are tied for the most goals on the team with eight, while Captain Clayton Keller’s 17 assists and 21 points are team-highs.
  • Goaltender Karel Vejmelka and Cossa make up the team’s goaltending tandem. Vejmelka has a 6-5-0 record with a 3.31 goals-against average, a .872 save percentage, and one shutout. Cossa has a 4-1-0 record with a 2.95 goals-against average, and a .875 save percentage.
  • Utah will wrap this five-game road trip on Saturday in Ottawa. Next week, the team will wrap six-straight road games in Vegas.

Montréal 

  • Montréal is 9-3-3 and is 7-1-2 over the last 10 games. The team is second in the Atlantic Division with 21 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Canadiens fell to the Winnipeg Jets in overtime, 5-4. Cole Caufield scored twice on the power play while Owen Beck and Josh Anderson each scored once. Jacob Fowler stopped 42 of the 47 shots he faced.
  • Caufield’s 10 goals lead the Canadiens, while Lane Hutson’s 11 assists are a team-high. Both Caufield and Hutson are tied for the team-lead with 14 points.
  • Fowler and Jakub Dobes make up Montréal’s goaltending tandem. Fowler has a 7-1-1 record with a 2.17 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage, and two shutouts. Dobes has a 2-2-2 record with a 4.05 goals-against average and a .853 save percentage.
  • Up next, Montréal will travel to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs for a Saturday night showdown.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s 33 road goals are fifth in the NHL.
  • Montréal has allowed the second-fewest second period goals with 12. 
  • Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler’s seven wins are tied for sixth-most in the NHL.
  • Utah’s power play is second in the NHL (36.4%). Schmaltz’s six power play goals are tied for third-most in the league, while Guenther’s five tallies are sixth in the NHL.

Upcoming Mammoth Milestones

  • Clayton Keller: 700 career NHL games, 1 game away
  • Vincent Trocheck: 400 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Barrett Hayton: 100 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL assists, 3 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL goals, 3 goals away
  • Kevin Stenlund: 100 career NHL points, 5 points away

Against Montréal This Season 

  • This is the first of two games between Utah and Montréal this season. 
  • Utah will host the second meeting later this month.

Season Series

  • Nov. 5: UTA vs MTL
  • Nov. 30: MTL vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 7: UTA vs OTT
  • Nov. 11: UTA vs VGK

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

News Feed

RECAP: Utah 3, Toronto 2

Utah Bounces Back with Strong Effort to Beat Toronto 3-2

Utah Continues Road Trip in Toronto

The Week Ahead: Nov. 2-8

Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

RECAP: Philadelphia 6, Utah 3

Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

Post Malone to Headline New Year’s Eve Festival as Smith Entertainment Group Brings a Blockbuster Winter Weekend to Utah

Utah Falls Short in Emotional Divisional Matchup

RECAP: Minnesota 3, Utah 1

Utah Hosts Minnesota in Central Division Matchup

The Week Ahead: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Simashev Leads Utah to Overtime Victory with First Career Goals

RECAP: Utah 5, Tampa Bay 4

Utah Returns Home, Hosts Tampa Bay