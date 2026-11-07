Utah Wraps East Coast Trip in Ottawa

The Utah Mammoth are looking to get back into the win column

GamePreviewWEB_11726
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (10-6-1) vs Ottawa (10-6-1)

WHEN: Nov. 7, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App, Sirius XM (Online)

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 11:30 a.m. ET.

GAME PREVIEW

Tonight's Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 10-6-1 this season and is 5-4-1 over the last 10 games. The team is second in the Central Division with 21 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Utah Mammoth lost to the Montréal Canadiens in overtime, 5-4. Logan Cooley recorded his fifth career hat trick, and second this season, while Nick Schmaltz had a three point night (1G, 2A). Sebastian Cossa stopped 30 of the 35 shots he faced. 
  • Cooley’s 11 goals are a team-high while Captain Clayton Keller’s 18 assists and 22 points lead the team. Cooley has 21 points and has the second-most points on Utah’s roster.
  • Cossa and Karel Vejmelka make up Utah’s goaltending tandem. Vejmelka has a 6-5-0 record with a 3.31 goals-against average, a .872 save percentage, and one shutout. Cossa has a 4-1-1 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage.
  • Saturday night is the final stop on a five-game east coast road trip. The team’s next game is Wednesday night in Vegas.

Ottawa

  • Ottawa is 10-6-1 this season and is 5-4-1 over the last 10 games. The team is in the Eastern Conference’s first wild card spot with 21 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Senators beat the Buffalo Sabres, 2-1. Shane Pinto and Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa to secure the win, while Samuel Ersson stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced.
  • Tim Stützle’s 13 assists and 22 points are the most on the Senators, while Drake Batherson and Stützle are tied for the team-lead with nine goals each. 
  • With Linus Ullmark out (lower-body injury), Ersson and Jonas Johansson make up the Senators goaltending tandem. Ersson has a 2-3-1 record with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage. Johansson has a 1-2-0 record with a 4.60 goals-against average and a .848 save percentage.
  • Saturday starts a three game homestand for the Senators. Up next, Ottawa will host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

By the Numbers

  • Ottawa has the fourth-highest offensive zone time in the NHL (42.7%) and the sixth-lowest defensive zone time in the league (39.7%). Utah has the third-highest offensive zone time in the NHL (42.9%) and the third-lowest defensive zone time in the league (39.4%).
  • Utah has the third-highest high-danger shots on goal (156) and the fourth-most high-danger goals (34). The team also has the most long-range goals in the NHL (10).
  • Ottawa’s Stützle and Utah’s Keller are tied for the 11th most points in the NHL with 22.

Upcoming Mammoth Milestones

  • Vincent Trocheck: 400 career NHL assists, 1 assist away
  • Barrett Hayton: 100 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL goals, 3 goals away
  • Kevin Stenlund: 100 career NHL points, 5 points away
  • Dylan Guenther: 200 career NHL points, 5 points away

Against Ottawa This Season 

  • This is the first of two games between Utah and Ottawa this season. It’s the only contest in Canada between these teams this season.

Season Series

  • Nov. 7: UTA vs OTT
  • Jan. 5: OTT vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 11: UTA vs VGK

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

News Feed

Utah Falls to Montréal in Overtime, 5-4

RECAP: Montreal 5, Utah 4 (OT)

Keller’s Professionalism, Drive Leads to 700th Career Game

Utah Continues Road Trip in Montréal

RECAP: Utah 3, Toronto 2

Utah Bounces Back with Strong Effort to Beat Toronto 3-2

Utah Continues Road Trip in Toronto

The Week Ahead: Nov. 2-8

Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

RECAP: Philadelphia 6, Utah 3

Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

Post Malone to Headline New Year’s Eve Festival as Smith Entertainment Group Brings a Blockbuster Winter Weekend to Utah

Utah Falls Short in Emotional Divisional Matchup

RECAP: Minnesota 3, Utah 1

Utah Hosts Minnesota in Central Division Matchup