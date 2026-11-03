Utah Continues Road Trip in Toronto

The Mammoth wrap their season series with the Maple Leafs

GamePreviewWEB_11326
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (9-6-0) vs Toronto (8-6-2)

WHEN: Nov. 3, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App, Sirius XM (Online)

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Utah held an optional morning skate on Tuesday after a full team practice on Monday
  • The Mammoth are looking for a bounce back effort where they play to their identity

Bouncing Back

This season, Utah has not lost consecutive games. In order to continue that trend, the Mammoth need to play to their identity.

“We need to just come out with some good energy,” Lee said after morning skate. “Get back to playing our game and fast. Maybe (we’re) thinking a little bit too much the last few nights and that slows us down. So, I think getting to a point where we’re just going, we’re just playing the game, and playing it the right way. Things will settle in and we can just go from there. But kind of eliminating the thought process too much, for sure.”

In addition to eliminating the pause in their game, the Mammoth want to bring the speed that they’re know for. Lee discussed what stands out about his team’s play when they’re executing at the highest level.

“I think it’s our pace, it’s our execution,” Lee explained. “And what comes from that is when you play with pace, it puts the other team on their heels and puts them on reactionary-type defense and stuff like that. I think that we’ve just been on the other side of that a little bit too much lately, but that’s the game. There’s going to be momentum swings within a hockey game, within a period, and just handling that, we can do a better job of.”

Matching Up Against the Maple Leafs

Head coach Andre Tourigny discussed tonight’s opponent and what his team needs to do against the Maple Leafs.

“Toronto has (defenseman Chris) Tanev back, and a few guys back. I think they score a lot of goals, they’re a good offensive team. So, for us, it’s about getting back to our identity and playing our A-game.”

Facing Bob

Toronto announced that Sergei Bobrovsky will play for the Maple Leafs tonight. Lee, who has faced this netminder throughout his career, shared what it takes to score against him. 

“He’s very technical, but also extremely athletic,” Lee said. “You put one in on him, that one means a lot. So, we got our work cut out for him tonight. He’s a Hall of Fame goaltender, and he’s had a phenomenal career and still has a ton of games. We got a lot of work for him and gotta make it tough on him tonight as much as we can.”

Utah’s Depth

A strength all season long has been Utah’s depth. Whether it’s relying on different players in the lineup, or changing the lines within games, the Mammoth have a lot of flexibility.

“It’s important for us,” Tourigny said of the team’s depth. “We have contributions (from) our full lineup since the start of the season. Obviously, we have a few bumps right now, a few guys hurt, but we have depth and we’re comfortable with our lineup. I think that’s the NHL now. You need to have your depth, and you need to have contributions from many guys.”

GAME PREVIEW

Tonight's Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 9-6-0 this season and is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. They are second in the Central Division with 18 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth fell to the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-3. Dmitri Simashev scored his third of the season while Logan Cooley and Mikhail Sergachev each had power play goals. Karel Vejmelka stopped 15 of the 20 shots he faced.
  • Center Logan Cooley’s eight goals lead the Mammoth, while captain Clayton Keller’s 14 assists and 18 points are a team-high.
  • Vejmelka and Sebastian Cossa make up Utah’s goaltender tandem. Vejmelka has a 6-5-0 record with a 3.31 goals-against average, a .872 save percentage, and one shutout. Cossa has a 3-1-0 record with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .855 save percentage.
  • Tuesday is Utah’s third road game on this east coast road trip. The Mammoth will travel to Montreal to face the Canadiens on Thursday night.

Toronto

  • Toronto is 8-6-2 this season and is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. They are sixth in the Atlantic Division with 18 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks, 4-2. William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Zack MacEwen, and Teddy Blueger (EN) scored for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced. 
  • Captain Auston Matthews leads Toronto in all scoring categories with 11 goals, 13 assists, and 24 points. Forward William Nylander’s10 goals, 11 assists, and 21 points are second on the team. Defenseman Morgan Rielly’s 11 assists are tied for second-most with Nylander.
  • Stolarz and Sergei Bobrovsky make up Toronto’s goaltending tandem. Stolarz is 5-1-0 with a 2.66 goals-against average, and a .910 save percentage. Bobrovsky is 3-5-2 with a 3.29 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. Toronto’s head coach Jim Hiller shared that Bobrovsky will start against the Mammoth on Tuesday.
  • Tuesday is the first game of a six-game homestand for the Maple Leafs. Up next, Toronto hosts Montreal for a Saturday night game.

By the Numbers

  • Tuesday will be a test against two strong special teams units. Utah has the best power play in the NHL (34.6%) while Toronto has the second-best penalty kill in the league (91.1%).
  • Utah has scored the fifth-most road goals in the NHL (30).
  • Toronto has scored the third-most second period goals in the league (25).

Upcoming Mammoth Milestones

  • Clayton Keller: 700 career NHL games, 2 games away
  • Vincent Trocheck: 400 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Barrett Hayton: 100 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL assists, 3 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL goals, 4 goals away
  • Kevin Stenlund: 100 career NHL points, 5 points away

Against Toronto This Season 

  • This is the second and final game between these teams this season. Utah won the first matchup, on home ice, last month. 

Season Series

  • Nov. 3: UTA vs TOR

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 5: UTA vs MTL
  • Nov. 7: UTA vs OTT
  • Nov. 11: UTA vs VGK

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

News Feed

The Week Ahead: Nov. 2-8

Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

RECAP: Philadelphia 6, Utah 3

Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

Post Malone to Headline New Year’s Eve Festival as Smith Entertainment Group Brings a Blockbuster Winter Weekend to Utah

Utah Falls Short in Emotional Divisional Matchup

RECAP: Minnesota 3, Utah 1

Utah Hosts Minnesota in Central Division Matchup

The Week Ahead: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Simashev Leads Utah to Overtime Victory with First Career Goals

RECAP: Utah 5, Tampa Bay 4

Utah Returns Home, Hosts Tampa Bay

Utah Signs Defenseman Artem Duda to Two-Year Extension

Despite Late Push, Utah Falls to Seattle, 5-3

RECAP: Seattle 5, Utah 3