FOLLOW LIVE: Utah vs Toronto

FIRST PERIOD
5:47: UTA Penalty - Liam O'Brien (hooking)
12:10: UTA Penalty - Nick Schmaltz (hooking)
18:58: TOR Penalty - Jack Roslovic (hooking)
19:48: UTA GOAL - Dylan Guenther (PPG - Sergachev, Keller) 1-0 UTA
5:47: UTA Penalty - Liam O'Brien (hooking)
12:10: UTA Penalty - Nick Schmaltz (hooking)
18:58: TOR Penalty - Jack Roslovic (hooking)
19:48: UTA GOAL - Dylan Guenther (PPG - Sergachev, Keller) 1-0 UTA
End of Period Stats
Score: 1-0 UTA
Shots: UTA 14, TOR 9
Power Play: UTA 1/1, TOR 0/2
Hits: TOR 10, UTA 9
Blocked Shots: TOR 5, UTA 3
Face-Off %: TOR 60%, UTA 40%
Time for the second period!
Lee - Hayton - Keller
Sergachev - Weegar
Cossa
Joshua - Paul - Nylander
Rielly - Tanev
Bobrovsky
Lee - Hayton - Keller
Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse
McBain - Schmaltz - Guenther
Carcone - Stenlund - O'Brien
Sergachev - Weegar
Schmidt - Peeke
Simashev - DeSimone
Cossa
Cowan - Matthews - Roslovic
Joshua - Paul - Nylander
McKenna - Sissons - Lettieri
Duhaime - Blueger - MacEwen
McCabe - Raddysh
Rielly - Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Stecher
Bobrovsky
|
WRITTEN
|
WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
|
FEATURE: Lewis Returns Home with the Mammoth
|
VIDEO
|
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
|
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
|
FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
|
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny