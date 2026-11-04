FOLLOW LIVE: Utah vs Toronto

GameBlog_11326
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

FIRST PERIOD

5:47: UTA Penalty - Liam O'Brien (hooking)

12:10: UTA Penalty - Nick Schmaltz (hooking)

18:58: TOR Penalty - Jack Roslovic (hooking)

19:48: UTA GOAL - Dylan Guenther (PPG - Sergachev, Keller) 1-0 UTA

End of Period Stats

Score: 1-0 UTA

Shots: UTA 14, TOR 9

Power Play: UTA 1/1, TOR 0/2

Hits: TOR 10, UTA 9

Blocked Shots: TOR 5, UTA 3

Face-Off %: TOR 60%, UTA 40%

SECOND PERIOD

Time for the second period!

PRE-GAME

Utah's Starters

Lee - Hayton - Keller

Sergachev - Weegar

Cossa

Toronto's Starters

Joshua - Paul - Nylander

Rielly - Tanev

Bobrovsky

Projected Lineup - Utah

Lee - Hayton - Keller

Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse

McBain - Schmaltz - Guenther

Carcone - Stenlund - O'Brien

Sergachev - Weegar

Schmidt - Peeke

Simashev - DeSimone

Cossa

Projected Lineup - Toronto

Cowan - Matthews - Roslovic

Joshua - Paul - Nylander

McKenna - Sissons - Lettieri

Duhaime - Blueger - MacEwen

McCabe - Raddysh

Rielly - Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Stecher

Bobrovsky

Recent Mammoth News

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VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

News Feed

Utah Continues Road Trip in Toronto

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Utah Falls to Philadelphia, 6-3

RECAP: Philadelphia 6, Utah 3

Utah Faces Philadelphia in a Sunday Matinee

Cooley’s Hat Trick, Sergachev’s Overtime Game-Winner Lead Utah to Victory

RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

Post Malone to Headline New Year’s Eve Festival as Smith Entertainment Group Brings a Blockbuster Winter Weekend to Utah

Utah Falls Short in Emotional Divisional Matchup

RECAP: Minnesota 3, Utah 1

Utah Hosts Minnesota in Central Division Matchup

The Week Ahead: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Simashev Leads Utah to Overtime Victory with First Career Goals

RECAP: Utah 5, Tampa Bay 4

Utah Returns Home, Hosts Tampa Bay

Utah Signs Defenseman Artem Duda to Two-Year Extension

Despite Late Push, Utah Falls to Seattle, 5-3