Utah Bounces Back with Strong Effort to Beat Toronto 3-2

Utah won the special teams battle as the power play scored on two of its three opportunities, and the penalty kill went 2-for-2. Dylan Guenther’s power play goal in the final 13 seconds of the first period opened the scoring, while Nick Schmaltz’s power play tally in the final seven minutes of regulation secured the win.

“We’re just attacking,” Schmaltz explained. “Attack mindset. 2-2 with seven minutes left, we know it was a big power play, so we stepped up and that was the difference tonight.”

“Our power play (came up) big again, scored big goals,” Tourigny shared. “On the power play, obviously you want to score. But you want to score in those kind of situations, and our guys were relentless, resilient on that power play, and they cut them at the end when they were tired. So, really good job.”

Peeke scored his second of the season in the middle frame to extend Utah’s lead to 2-1. Utah’s blueliners now lead the NHL with 15 goals, and their 42 points are third in the NHL. Alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev’s 19 points lead the d-core, and is third-most among all NHL defensemen.

“I always focus on the work (of) five (skaters),” Tourigny explained. “If you play good defense, it’s not the work of the defensemen, this is the work of everybody. If you play good offense, it’s the same…so, that’s really a job as a unit of five.”

“I think our transition has allowed the forwards to get up ice,” Peeke said of the d-core’s success. “Obviously, we want to gap up as quickly as we can defensively, but a lot of the time, that leads to offense for us. We’re given the flexibility to make plays, and make reads in the offensive zone, and there’s pretty elite forwards that find us, so we just (have to) keep doing that.”

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced in the win. The rookie has earned his third consecutive win and his four total wins trail only Jacob Fowler (MTL: 7-1-1) for the most of any rookie goaltender.

“He made some great saves, clutch saves at crucial moments,” Peeke said of Cossa. “He played a heck of a game and that’s awesome for him, awesome to see, and makes us feel comfortable back there as we keep growing as a team.”

Utah mixed up their lines for tonight’s game; however, all forwards feel comfortable with whatever combination goes out on the ice. That’s the result of Utah’s depth and each player playing the same way.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Schmaltz said of the line changes. “I think anyone can kind of play with anyone on this team. There’s going to be changes throughout the year, that’s just the way it goes. So, I think you got to be able to adjust and play with who you’re playing with that night. There’s a ton of skill, so it was a lot of fun playing with new guys and I thought we did a good job.”

Beating the Maple Leafs twice in a season is a tough test; however, Utah can gain confidence from their performance against Toronto this season.

“They’re a tough team,” Schmaltz shared. “They got a lot of skill, a lot of star power, they’re not easy to play against. They’re big, they’re heavy. I think just compete, outworking them, and we needed a big performance tonight after our last game, and we responded well. So, it was fun.”

Utah can also gain confidence from their ability to bounce back. The team has yet to lose consecutive games through their first 16 contests.

“The resilience and the ability to bounce back in this league is really important,” Peeke said. “Good teams, they don’t really go on losing streaks all too often, and when you lose that one, coming back the next game and proving to yourselves what type of team you are, it’s really important to go throughout the season like that.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Utah Mammoth PR)

Clayton Keller (3a) registered his first three-point game of the season tonight, tallying multiple assists for the second straight contest (also 11/1 at PHI: 2A). He leads Utah in both multi-assist games (4) and multi-point games (7) in 2026-27.

Mikhail Sergachev (1a) has posted a career-long, eight-game point streak dating back to 10/17 vs. EDM (3g, 6a). His previous long was seven games, set last season (3/26/26-4/11/26: 12a). Tonight's helper also marks his 100th assist with Utah, second-most in franchise history.

Nick Schmaltz scored his team-high fourth game-winning goal of the season tonight, three more than any other Utah Mammoth skater.

Utah finished 2-for-3 on the power play, converting twice on the man-advantage for the second straight game and league-high eighth time in 2026-27.

Dylan Guenther has scored his fifth power-play goal of the season, as well as Utah's third in two games (also 11/1 at PHI: 2-for-5). He has now posted 10 points (6g, 4a) in nine career games against Toronto, including three points (2g, 1a) through four periods in 2026-27.

Final Stats

Shots: UTA 36, TOR 29

Power Play: UTA 2/3, TOR 0/2

Hits: TOR 23, UTA 22

Blocked Shots: UTA 18, TOR 14

Face-Off %: TOR 53.8%, UTA 46.2%

Upcoming Schedule

Nov. 5: UTA vs MTL

Nov. 7: UTA vs OTT