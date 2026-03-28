Utah Visits Los Angeles Saturday Night

The Mammoth are looking to bounce back and gain two valuable points in a tight playoff race

GamePreview 3.28.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (37-30-6) vs Los Angeles (29-25-18)

WHEN: Mar. 28, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Crypto.com Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App

PRE-GAME VIDEO

PLAYER INTERVIEW: Durzi
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Head coach André Tourigny shared there are some line changes against the Kings tonight.
  • This is the second game between Utah and Los Angeles over the last week.
  • As of Saturday morning, the Kings are four points behind the Mammoth (WC1) with a game in hand, and one point behind the Nashville Predators (WC2).

Lineup Changes

Following morning skate, Tourigny discussed the changes to tonight’s lineup. Kailer Yamamoto is in and will be on a line with Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther. He takes Daniil But’s spot from the last game.

You Again?

Utah and Los Angeles play for the second time in a week, and Saturday’s game is an opportunity to pick up two playoff points. It’s a close race and the Kings are chasing the Mammoth in the standings. Utah knows the significance of the game and the team is excited.

“We’re pretty sure they’re going to come out hard tonight,” defenseman Sean Durzi explained. “It’s kind of fun having a home and home, especially in the playoff race, and two teams who are grinding like this desperately. It’s exciting obviously, a little bit of animosity in the air. Just having that kind of rivalry tonight is going to be fun.”

“LA’s a veteran team, a good team, they’re making a huge push,” Tourigny shared. “They have a ton of reasons to fight for it, the experience of winning pedigree in that room, and so on and so forth. So, we know, but we’re believing in ourselves as well. We haven’t been as good as we wanted since we played them, but I think tonight it’s an opportunity for us to, at the biggest stage of the season, to come up big.”

Both teams have Stanley Cup Champions in their locker rooms and veterans who know how to compete in these tight games. Tonight is an opportunity for those veterans to use this knowledge while the younger players gain key experience.

“They’re a good team,” Durzi said. “Kind of just keeping an eye on a lot of key players. They have a lot of veteran experience that they know how to play these games, but I think so do we. This is where you learn too. This is where you get better. I think having that experience for them helps them so much. But, us going through this together and going through it tonight’s going to be fun. I think that’s how we’re going to learn and get better.”

Adjustments After a Week

Since these teams just played each other, Saturday is an opportunity to take what the Mammoth saw in the last game, and adjust.

“You see exactly how they attack you, and where was the hole, and what they were trying to do,” Tourigny said. “The other way around is true as well. They will know, they will make some adjustments. You need to be proactive in your thinking of, what can be done the key point there. At the end of the day. I think we know what they will do, they know what we will do. It’s the best team will win, and I think the players will fight hard on both sides and that will be a hell of a game.”

Back in LA

Durzi started his NHL career with Los Angeles and played 136 games with the Kings before he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in June 2023. The defenseman reflected on his time as a member of the Kings.

“I obviously loved my time here, I love the guys, I loved everything about it,” Durzi smiled. “Trades happen all the time throughout the league and there was obviously a little bit of (time) being upset, leaving your friends. But you come back and see them, grab dinner, all that stuff, and you still remain friends for life. So, it’s good, exciting to be back. Good energy in the air and can’t wait for tonight.”

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 37-30-6 this season and is 3-5-2 over the last 10 games. The Mammoth currently hold the first wild card spot with 80 points.
  • The Mammoth are looking to bounce back from a 7-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Dylan Guenther led the Mammoth with two goals, including one on the power play. Logan Cooley also scored a power play goal while MacKenzie Weegar added his first goal as a member of the Mammoth.
  • Guenther’s 36 goals lead the Mammoth, and his 61 points are third on the team. Captain Clayton Keller’s 49 assists and 71 points are team-highs. Nick Schmaltz is second with 26 goals and 64 points while Mikhail Sergachev’s 39 assists are second on Utah’s roster.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played 55 games this season and a has a 32-19-3 record with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has played 20 games this season. He has a 5-11-3 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage.
  • Utah’s next three games are on the road. Following their trip to LA, the Mammoth will go to Seattle and Vancouver next week.

Los Angeles

  • Los Angeles is 29-25-18 this season and 4-2-4 over the last 10 games. The Kings are one point out of the second wild card spot and four points out of the first wild card spot, with a game in hand over the Mammoth.
  • The Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0, in their most recent game. Scott Laughton, Trevor Moore, Artemi Panarin, and Quinton Byfield (EN) scored in the win.
  • Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin are tied for the most goals on the team with 26 each. Panarin’s 49 assists and 79 points are team-highs while Kempe is second with 34 assists and 60 points.
  • Darcy Kuemper has played 46 games this year. He has a 18-13-13 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Anton Forsberg has played 29 games. He has a 11-11-5 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.
  • Saturday’s game starts a seven-game home stand for Los Angeles. Their next game is Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues.

By the Numbers

  • Utah and Los Angeles are both limiting their opponents to under three goals a game. The Mammoth are seventh in the NHL for goals against per game (2.88) while the Kings are eighth (2.89).
  • LA’s Quinton Byfield has seven points in his last five games, five of which are goals. He has 18 goals this season which is tied for third.
  • With two goals in Thursday’s game, Utah’s Dylan Guenther has set a new career-high in points (61). He set a new career-high in goals earlier this season. Guenther is nine assists away from setting a new career-high in that category as well.
  • The Mammoth are holding their opponents to the fifth-fewest shots on goal (26.1) while the Kings are holding their opponents to the 11th fewest (27.2).

Against Los Angeles This Season

  • This is the third and final time Utah and Los Angeles will play each other this season. It’s also the second game between these teams in the last week.
  • LA won the first game on Dec. 8, 4-2 while Utah won the second game in overtime, 4-3.

Season Series

Upcoming Schedule

  • Apr. 2: UTA vs SEA
  • Apr. 4: UTA vs VAN
  • Apr. 7: EDM vs UTA

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