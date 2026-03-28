Utah Visits Los Angeles Saturday Night

MORNING SKATE NOTES

Head coach André Tourigny shared there are some line changes against the Kings tonight.

This is the second game between Utah and Los Angeles over the last week.

As of Saturday morning, the Kings are four points behind the Mammoth (WC1) with a game in hand, and one point behind the Nashville Predators (WC2).

Lineup Changes

Following morning skate, Tourigny discussed the changes to tonight’s lineup. Kailer Yamamoto is in and will be on a line with Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther. He takes Daniil But’s spot from the last game.

You Again?

Utah and Los Angeles play for the second time in a week, and Saturday’s game is an opportunity to pick up two playoff points. It’s a close race and the Kings are chasing the Mammoth in the standings. Utah knows the significance of the game and the team is excited.

“We’re pretty sure they’re going to come out hard tonight,” defenseman Sean Durzi explained. “It’s kind of fun having a home and home, especially in the playoff race, and two teams who are grinding like this desperately. It’s exciting obviously, a little bit of animosity in the air. Just having that kind of rivalry tonight is going to be fun.”

“LA’s a veteran team, a good team, they’re making a huge push,” Tourigny shared. “They have a ton of reasons to fight for it, the experience of winning pedigree in that room, and so on and so forth. So, we know, but we’re believing in ourselves as well. We haven’t been as good as we wanted since we played them, but I think tonight it’s an opportunity for us to, at the biggest stage of the season, to come up big.”

Both teams have Stanley Cup Champions in their locker rooms and veterans who know how to compete in these tight games. Tonight is an opportunity for those veterans to use this knowledge while the younger players gain key experience.

“They’re a good team,” Durzi said. “Kind of just keeping an eye on a lot of key players. They have a lot of veteran experience that they know how to play these games, but I think so do we. This is where you learn too. This is where you get better. I think having that experience for them helps them so much. But, us going through this together and going through it tonight’s going to be fun. I think that’s how we’re going to learn and get better.”

Adjustments After a Week

Since these teams just played each other, Saturday is an opportunity to take what the Mammoth saw in the last game, and adjust.

“You see exactly how they attack you, and where was the hole, and what they were trying to do,” Tourigny said. “The other way around is true as well. They will know, they will make some adjustments. You need to be proactive in your thinking of, what can be done the key point there. At the end of the day. I think we know what they will do, they know what we will do. It’s the best team will win, and I think the players will fight hard on both sides and that will be a hell of a game.”

Back in LA

Durzi started his NHL career with Los Angeles and played 136 games with the Kings before he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in June 2023. The defenseman reflected on his time as a member of the Kings.

“I obviously loved my time here, I love the guys, I loved everything about it,” Durzi smiled. “Trades happen all the time throughout the league and there was obviously a little bit of (time) being upset, leaving your friends. But you come back and see them, grab dinner, all that stuff, and you still remain friends for life. So, it’s good, exciting to be back. Good energy in the air and can’t wait for tonight.”