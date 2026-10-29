RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

Cooley's Hat Trick and Sergachev's Overtime Game Winner Leads the Mammoth to a 4-3 Win

GameBlog_102926
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

FIRST PERIOD

Andrew Peeke is playing his 400th career NHL game tonight!

0:49: UTA Penalty - Clayton Keller (hooking)

4:40: UTA GOAL - Logan Cooley (unassisted) 1-0 UTA

14:11: UTA GOAL - Logan Cooley (Crouse, Peeke) 2-0 UTA

End of Period Stats

Score: 2-0 UTA

Shots: UTA 9, PIT 9

Power Play: UTA 0/0, PIT 0/1

Hits: UTA 6, PIT 3

Blocked Shots: UTA 11, PIT 0

Face-Off %: PIT 60%, UTA 40%

SECOND PERIOD

8:38: PIT GOAL - Erik Karlsson (Kindel, Malkin) 2-1 UTA

End of Period Stats

Score: 2-1 UTA

Second Period Shots: PIT 13, UTA 9

Total Shots: PIT 22, UTA 18

Power Play: PIT 0/1, UTA 0/0

Hits: UTA 19, PIT 8

Blocked Shots: UTA 14, PIT 6

Face-Off %: UTA 56.8%, PIT 43.2%

THIRD PERIOD

9:58: PIT Penalty - Erik Karlsson (tripping)

10:59: PIT GOAL - Rickard Rakell (SHG - unassisted) 2-2 Tie

19:35: PIT GOAL - Ben Kindel (Malkin, Chinakhov) 3-2 PIT

19:59: UTA GOAL - Logan Cooley (Trocheck, Keller) 3-3 Tie

Cooley recorded his fourth career hat trick to send the Mammoth to overtime!

OVERTIME

3:27: UTA GOAL - Mikhail Sergachev (Hayton, Cossa) 4-3 UTA

PRE-GAME

Artem Duda will make his NHL debut tonight in Pittsburgh! Take a look at his rookie lap below!

Utah's Starters

Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse

Schmidt - Peeke

Cossa

Pittsburgh's Starters

Novak - Crosby - Rakell

Stastney - Karlsson

Silovs

Projected Lineup - Utah

Keller - Schmaltz - Guenther

Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse

Lee - Hayton - Yamamoto

McBain - Stenlund - But

Sergachev - Weegar

Schmidt - Peeke

Simashev - Duda

Cossa

Projected Lineup - Pittsburgh

Novak - Crosby - Rakell

Chinakhov - Kindel - Malkin

Kuzmenko - Lapierre - Koivunen

Dewar - Lizotte - Robertson

Stastney - Karlsson

Girard - Korczak

Carlile - Letang

Silovs

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