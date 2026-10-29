RECAP: Utah 4, Pittsburgh 3

FIRST PERIOD
Andrew Peeke is playing his 400th career NHL game tonight!
Cooley's Hat Trick and Sergachev's Overtime Game Winner Leads the Mammoth to a 4-3 Win
Andrew Peeke is playing his 400th career NHL game tonight!
0:49: UTA Penalty - Clayton Keller (hooking)
4:40: UTA GOAL - Logan Cooley (unassisted) 1-0 UTA
14:11: UTA GOAL - Logan Cooley (Crouse, Peeke) 2-0 UTA
End of Period Stats
Score: 2-0 UTA
Shots: UTA 9, PIT 9
Power Play: UTA 0/0, PIT 0/1
Hits: UTA 6, PIT 3
Blocked Shots: UTA 11, PIT 0
Face-Off %: PIT 60%, UTA 40%
8:38: PIT GOAL - Erik Karlsson (Kindel, Malkin) 2-1 UTA
End of Period Stats
Score: 2-1 UTA
Second Period Shots: PIT 13, UTA 9
Total Shots: PIT 22, UTA 18
Power Play: PIT 0/1, UTA 0/0
Hits: UTA 19, PIT 8
Blocked Shots: UTA 14, PIT 6
Face-Off %: UTA 56.8%, PIT 43.2%
9:58: PIT Penalty - Erik Karlsson (tripping)
10:59: PIT GOAL - Rickard Rakell (SHG - unassisted) 2-2 Tie
19:35: PIT GOAL - Ben Kindel (Malkin, Chinakhov) 3-2 PIT
19:59: UTA GOAL - Logan Cooley (Trocheck, Keller) 3-3 Tie
Cooley recorded his fourth career hat trick to send the Mammoth to overtime!
3:27: UTA GOAL - Mikhail Sergachev (Hayton, Cossa) 4-3 UTA
Artem Duda will make his NHL debut tonight in Pittsburgh! Take a look at his rookie lap below!
Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse
Schmidt - Peeke
Cossa
Novak - Crosby - Rakell
Stastney - Karlsson
Silovs
Keller - Schmaltz - Guenther
Cooley - Trocheck - Crouse
Lee - Hayton - Yamamoto
McBain - Stenlund - But
Sergachev - Weegar
Schmidt - Peeke
Simashev - Duda
Cossa
Novak - Crosby - Rakell
Chinakhov - Kindel - Malkin
Kuzmenko - Lapierre - Koivunen
Dewar - Lizotte - Robertson
Stastney - Karlsson
Girard - Korczak
Carlile - Letang
Silovs
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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FEATURE: Lewis Returns Home with the Mammoth
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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WHO SAID IT: Bear or a Philosopher?
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny