The Week Ahead: Nov. 16-22

Utah continues a five-game homestand this week

WeekAheadNov16
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The Utah Mammoth will play three more games at home to wrap up this five-game homestand. Let’s take a look at the news surrounding the team.

Recent Storylines – Utah 

  • The Utah Mammoth are 10-8-3 this season and are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games. The team has lost their last five games; however, Utah has points in its last two games after two-straight shootout losses.
  • The team has suffered from several significant injuries over the last few days. Forward Dylan Guenther (upper-body, IR) is projected to be out 2-4 weeks, center Logan Cooley (upper-body) is day-to-day, center Nick Schmaltz (lower-body) is under evaluation.
  • Defenseman Nate Schmidt (upper-body, IR) remains out; however, John Marino (upper-body, IR) is making progress and is expected to be cleared for contact soon.
  • With the team’s injuries, defenseman Zac Jones and forward Ben McCartney made their Utah debuts last week. Jones scored twice in Utah’s last game; while McCartney has brought grit and physicality to the Stenlund line.
  • Entering the week, Utah’s power play is second in the NHL (34.7%), and despite changes to the units due to injuries, the team scored twice on the man-advantage in their last game. Utah has scored 25 power play goals this season, which is tied with Anaheim for the league lead.

Let’s take a look at Utah’s matchups this week!

VANCOUVER VS UTAH

NOV. 16 | 7:30 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5/102.7 HD2 FM), KSL App, Sirius XM Ch. 223

This is the first of three matchups between Utah and Vancouver this season. It’s also the first of two at the Delta Center.

Season Series

  • Nov. 16: VAN vs UTA
  • Dec. 21: UTA vs VAN
  • Jan. 2: VAN vs UTA

Main Storylines – Vancouver

  • Vancouver is 4-17-1 this season and 2-8-0 in their last 10 games. The team snapped a seven-game losing skid on Sunday night with a win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
  • The Canucks have the sixth-highest shooting percentage (12.9) in the NHL, and the third-highest shooting percentage in high-danger areas (25.9).
  • Forward Brock Boeser recorded his 500th career point last week, and he became the eighth player in franchise history to reach this benchmark in a Canucks jersey.
  • Center Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 23 points through 22 games (6G, 17A). Last month, Pettersson passed Greg Adams for the 10th most all-time power play goals in franchise history.
  • When Vancouver visits Salt Lake City for a Monday night matchup, it’ll be the second half of a back-to-back for the team which started with a 6-3 win in Vegas on Sunday night. The third game of this road trip is on Thursday in Seattle, before the Canucks return home of a weekend back-to-back.

COLORADO VS UTAH

NOV. 18 | 8:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: TNT, HBO Max

LISTEN: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL App

This is the first of four games between these Central Division opponents.

Season Series

  • Nov. 18: COL vs UTA
  • Dec. 14: UTA vs COL
  • Dec. 31: COL vs UTA – 2027 Winter Classic
  • Mar. 23: UTA vs COL

Main Storylines – Colorado 

  • Colorado is 12-6-3 this season and is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. The team is on a five-game points streak and has won three of their last five contests, including their most recent game.
  • Last week, defenseman Cale Makar and center Nathan MacKinnon suffered lower-body injuries in the team’s game against the Ottawa Senators. Makar is expected to be out for about two weeks, while MacKinnon will miss at least a month.
  • The Avalanche are averaging the second-most goals per game (4.05). Artturi Lehkonen’s 15 goals lead the team, while MacKinnon and Martin Necas are tied for second-most with 10 each. 
  • When the Avalanche come to town on Wednesday, it’ll be their first game of the week, and the start of a back-to-back. Colorado will host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, to wrap up their two game week.

ANAHEIM VS UTAH

NOV. 21 | 7:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL App

Utah is holding its annual Hockey Fights Cancer night during Saturday’s game against Anaheim. Get tickets here!

This is the first of three games between Utah and Anaheim this season. It’s the first of two at the Delta Center in the season series.

Season Series

  • Nov. 21: ANA vs UTA
  • Mar. 18: UTA vs ANA
  • Apr. 1: ANA vs UTA

Main Storylines – Anaheim 

  • Anaheim is 10-9-1 this season and 6-3-1 over their last 10 games. The team has lost their last two; however, Anaheim has won three of their last five, and five of their last seven.
  • The Ducks have the best power play in the NHL (36.2%) and are tied with Utah for the most power play goals this season (25).
  • The team is averaging the sixth-most goals per game (3.65) in the NHL. Forward Cutter Gauthier leads the Ducks with 17 goals this season, which is tied for second-most in the NHL.
  • When the Ducks visit Salt Lake on Saturday, it’ll be their third and final game of the week, and third of four games on their road trip. Anaheim finishes its road trip on Monday in Seattle, before hosting the San Jose Sharks next Wednesday.

News Feed

Utah Hosts Vancouver to Start the Week

Utah Falls to San Jose in a Shootout

RECAP: San Jose 6, Utah 5 SO

Utah Continues Homestand, Hosts San Jose

Utah to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Utah Earns Hard Fought Point in Shootout Loss

RECAP: St. Louis 1, Utah 0 SO

Utah Hosts St. Louis in Second Half of Back-to-Back

Utah Falls to Vegas, 5-3

RECAP: Vegas 5, Utah 3

Utah Starts Week in Vegas

The Week Ahead: Nov. 9-15

Utah and America First Credit Union Introduce Bryce

Utah Falls to Ottawa in Close Battle

RECAP: Ottawa 4, Utah 2

Utah Wraps East Coast Trip in Ottawa

Utah Falls to Montréal in Overtime, 5-4

RECAP: Montreal 5, Utah 4 (OT)