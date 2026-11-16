The Week Ahead: Nov. 16-22

The Utah Mammoth will play three more games at home to wrap up this five-game homestand. Let’s take a look at the news surrounding the team.
Recent Storylines – Utah
- The Utah Mammoth are 10-8-3 this season and are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games. The team has lost their last five games; however, Utah has points in its last two games after two-straight shootout losses.
- The team has suffered from several significant injuries over the last few days. Forward Dylan Guenther (upper-body, IR) is projected to be out 2-4 weeks, center Logan Cooley (upper-body) is day-to-day, center Nick Schmaltz (lower-body) is under evaluation.
- Defenseman Nate Schmidt (upper-body, IR) remains out; however, John Marino (upper-body, IR) is making progress and is expected to be cleared for contact soon.
- With the team’s injuries, defenseman Zac Jones and forward Ben McCartney made their Utah debuts last week. Jones scored twice in Utah’s last game; while McCartney has brought grit and physicality to the Stenlund line.
- Entering the week, Utah’s power play is second in the NHL (34.7%), and despite changes to the units due to injuries, the team scored twice on the man-advantage in their last game. Utah has scored 25 power play goals this season, which is tied with Anaheim for the league lead.
Let’s take a look at Utah’s matchups this week!