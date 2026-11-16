The Week Ahead: Nov. 16-22

The Utah Mammoth will play three more games at home to wrap up this five-game homestand. Let’s take a look at the news surrounding the team.

Recent Storylines – Utah

The Utah Mammoth are 10-8-3 this season and are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games. The team has lost their last five games; however, Utah has points in its last two games after two-straight shootout losses.

The team has suffered from several significant injuries over the last few days. Forward Dylan Guenther (upper-body, IR) is projected to be out 2-4 weeks, center Logan Cooley (upper-body) is day-to-day, center Nick Schmaltz (lower-body) is under evaluation.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt (upper-body, IR) remains out; however, John Marino (upper-body, IR) is making progress and is expected to be cleared for contact soon.

With the team’s injuries, defenseman Zac Jones and forward Ben McCartney made their Utah debuts last week. Jones scored twice in Utah’s last game; while McCartney has brought grit and physicality to the Stenlund line.

Entering the week, Utah’s power play is second in the NHL (34.7%), and despite changes to the units due to injuries, the team scored twice on the man-advantage in their last game. Utah has scored 25 power play goals this season, which is tied with Anaheim for the league lead.

Let’s take a look at Utah’s matchups this week!