Utah Hosts Vancouver to Start the Week

The Utah Mammoth are hosting the Canucks for their third game of a five-game homestand

GamePreviewWEB_111626
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Vancouver (4-17-1) vs Utah (10-8-3)

WHEN: Nov. 16, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5/102.7 HD2 FM), KSL App, Sirius XM Ch. 223

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

GAME PREVIEW

Tonight's Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 10-8-3 this season and is 3-4-3 over the last 10 games. However, the team has points in their last two-straight, and three of their last five. Currently, Utah is in the second wild card spot with 23 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Utah Mammoth fell to the San Jose Sharks in a shootout, 6-5. Defenseman Zac Jones scored twice while Mikhail Sergachev (PPG), Jack McBain, and Barrett Hayton (PPG) also scored in the loss. Karel Vejmelka stopped 16 of the 21 shots he faced.
  • Logan Cooley’s 11 goals are a team-high, as are captain Clayton Keller’s 22 assists and 27 points. Sergachev is second in assists (16) and points (22).
  • Vejmelka and Sebastian Cossa make up Utah’s goaltending tandem. Vejmelka is 6-6-2 with a 3.14 goals-against average, a .872 save percentage, and two shutouts. Cossa is 4-2-1 with a 3.56 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage.
  • Monday is the first of three games this week, all at home. Utah will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Vancouver

  • Vancouver is 4-17-1 this season and is 2-8-0 over the last 10 games. The Canucks snapped a seven-game losing skid Sunday night. Tonight’s game is the second half of a back-to-back. 
  • In their most recent game, the Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 6-3. Linus Karlsson and Filip Chytil each scored twice, while Elias Pettersson and Drew O’Connor each added a goal in the win. Leevi Meriläinen stopped 34 of the 37 shots he faced.
  • Brock Boeser and Jonathan Lekkerimäki are tied for the team-lead with seven goals each. Pettersson’s 17 assists and 23 points are a team-high.
  • Since Meriläinen played Sunday night, it’s likely Utah will face Kevin Lankinen tonight. Lankinen has a 1-8-0 record with a 6.03 goals-against average, and a .808 save percentage. Meriläinen has a 3-9-1 record with a 3.49 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage.
  • Following Monday’s game, the Canucks will travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken Wednesday night.

By the Numbers

  • Vancouver’s 27 third period goals are tied for 6th most in the NHL. The Canucks have scored twice in overtime, and are tied for the fifth-most overtime goals in the league.
  • Utah’s 19 goals by its d-core lead the NHL. The team has the seventh-most points by their d-core (52).
  • With eight home games, Utah has played the third-fewest home games in the NHL this season, while the team has played the third-most road games in the league (13). Vancouver is tied for the fourth-most road games (12).

Upcoming Mammoth Milestones

  • Vincent Trocheck: 400 career NHL assists, 1 assist away
  • Barrett Hayton: 100 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL assists, 2 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL goals ,3 goals away
  • Clayton Keller: 400 career NHL assists, 4 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 200 career NHL points, 5 points away
  • Kevin Stenlund: 100 career NHL points, 5 points away

Against Vancouver This Season 

  • This is the first of three games between Utah and Vancouver this season. It’s the first of two games at the Delta Center in the season series.

Season Series

  • Nov. 16: VAN vs UTA
  • Dec. 21: UTA vs VAN
  • Jan. 2: VAN vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 23: UTA vs WPG

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

 

News Feed

The Week Ahead: Nov. 16-22

Utah Falls to San Jose in a Shootout

RECAP: San Jose 6, Utah 5 SO

Utah Continues Homestand, Hosts San Jose

Utah to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Utah Earns Hard Fought Point in Shootout Loss

RECAP: St. Louis 1, Utah 0 SO

Utah Hosts St. Louis in Second Half of Back-to-Back

Utah Falls to Vegas, 5-3

RECAP: Vegas 5, Utah 3

Utah Starts Week in Vegas

The Week Ahead: Nov. 9-15

Utah and America First Credit Union Introduce Bryce

Utah Falls to Ottawa in Close Battle

RECAP: Ottawa 4, Utah 2

Utah Wraps East Coast Trip in Ottawa

Utah Falls to Montréal in Overtime, 5-4

RECAP: Montreal 5, Utah 4 (OT)