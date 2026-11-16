Utah Hosts Vancouver to Start the Week

THE DETAILS
WHO: Vancouver (4-17-1) vs Utah (10-8-3)
WHEN: Nov. 16, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5/102.7 HD2 FM), KSL App, Sirius XM Ch. 223
The Utah Mammoth are hosting the Canucks for their third game of a five-game homestand
WHO: Vancouver (4-17-1) vs Utah (10-8-3)
WHEN: Nov. 16, 2026 – 7:30 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5/102.7 HD2 FM), KSL App, Sirius XM Ch. 223
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
Vancouver
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against Vancouver This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny