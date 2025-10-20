The Week Ahead: Oct 20-26

It’s a busy week for the Mammoth who will wrap up a four-game homestand on Tuesday before hitting the road for a four-game road trip.

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah is 4-2-0 through its first six games and is currently riding a three-game win streak. The first homestand of the year has been a successful one with the team securing wins over Boston, San Jose, and Calgary.

The Mammoth have continued their strong defensive effort. Utah is averaging the fourth-fewest goals against in the NHL (2.17), and holding teams to the fewest shots in the league (21.8).

Utah is generating more offense in recent games and is focused on finding different ways to score. Whether it’s using the forecheck, top guys heating up, or depth scoring coming through, the Mammoth have had multiple types of contributions in recent games. Heading into the week, the Mammoth are averaging 2.83 goals per game, but have outscored their opponents 12-6 during this homestand.

Karel Vejmelka remains as the Mammoth’s starting goaltender with Vítek Vaněček backing up his fellow countryman. Heading into this week, Vejmelka has played four of the first six games of the year. He has a 3-1-0 record, a 2.00 goals against average, and a .912 save percentage. Vaněček has gone 1-1-0 through his first two games. He has a 2.01 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body injury, IR

D Sean Durzi – upper-body injury, out approximately four weeks (per 10/13/25)

D Terrel Goldsmith – undisclosed, injured non-roster

D Juuso Valimaki – lower-body injury, injured non-roster

G Anson Thornton – lower-body injury, injured non-roster

Let’s take a look at the four games this week!