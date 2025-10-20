The Week Ahead: Oct 20-26

UTAH VS COLORADO
OCT 21 | 8:00 p.m. MT
WATCH: ESPN
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the second of four games between the Mammoth and Avalanche this season.
Season Series
Main Storylines – Colorado
- The Avalanche are off to a quick start for the 2025-26 season and have yet to lose a game in regulation (5-0-1). Colorado's top players are producing early as Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas already have 10 points in the first six games of the season (MacKinnon: 6G, 4A; Necas: 4G, 6A). The Avalanche have 14 skaters who have recorded a point or more in the first six games.
- Goaltender Scott Wedgewood has played all six of Colorado’s games to start the year. He has a 5-0-1 record, a 1.48 goals against average, and a .938 save percentage. His strong play has been a significant part of the team’s success and Wedgewood was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week.
- Tuesday’s game is a one-off trip for the Avalanche who return home to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Following, Colorado heads east for two games.
Injury Updates – Colorado
- G Mackenzie Blackwood – lower-body injury
- F Logan O’Connor – hip, IR
- D Samuel Girard – undisclosed, IR
- F Joel Kiviranta – undisclosed, IR
UTAH AT ST. LOUIS
OCT 23 | 6:00 p.m. MT
WATCH: Utah 16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the first of four games between the Mammoth and Blues this season.
Season Series
- Oct. 23: UTA at STL
- Nov. 29: UTA at STL
- Jan. 9: UTA vs STL
- Apr. 16: UTA vs STL
Main Storylines – St. Louis
- St. Louis is 3-2-0 to start the season and is fresh off a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars. The Blues felt they had a full 60-minute effort against the Stars and were able to execute their game plan. The win was the first of three games during this homestand.
- The Blues are in the top half of faceoff teams this season (14th). St. Louis wins 49.8% of the faceoffs they take on average. Brayden Schenn is 28th in the league for faceoff wins. He’s winning 56.5% of the draws he takes.
- St. Louis is seeing contributions from up and down the lineup. Currently 17 of the team’s 20 skaters have at least a point through St. Louis’ first five games. Jake Neighbours (4G, 1A) and Pavel Buchnevich (4A) are leading the way.
- Following the Blues’ game against the Mammoth, St. Louis hits the road for a two-game road trip.
Injury Updates – St. Louis
- F Oskar Sundqvist – lower-body injury, IR
- F Alexey Toropchenko – undisclosed, day-to-day
UTAH AT MINNESOTA
OCT 25 | 4:00 p.m. MT
WATCH: Utah 16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the first of three games between the Mammoth and Wild this season. It is one of two in Minnesota.
Season Series
- Oct. 25: UTA at MIN
- Feb. 27: UTA vs MIN
- Mar. 10: UTA at MIN
Main Storylines – Minnesota
- The Wild start the week on the end of a five-game road trip before returning to Minnesota for a six-game homestand. The Wild will play the New York Rangers Monday night and the New Jersey Devils Wednesday night before returning west. The team’s first game back is when the Wild host the Mammoth on Saturday evening.
- Going into this week, Minnesota is on a three-game losing skid and are searching for the third win of the season. As of Monday afternoon, the Wild are 2-3-1.
- Although the Wild are averaging only 2.67 goals per game (22nd in NHL), their power play is top of the league. Minnesota has scored on 38.5% of their man-advantage opportunities which is 1st in the NHL.
- Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov share the team-lead in all scoring categories with four goals, five assists, and nine points each (as of Monday afternoon). Filip Gustavsson has played four of the team’s six games and has a 1-3-0 record. He’s averaging 3.56 goals against and has a .888 save percentage.
Injury Updates – Minnesota
- F Marco Rossi – undisclosed
- F Nico Sturm – back, IR (6-8 weeks from Oct. 9)
- F Mats Zuccarello – lower-body injury, IR
- D Zach Bogosian – undisclosed
UTAH AT WINNIPEG
OCT 26 | 4:00 p.m. MT
WATCH: Utah 16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the first of three games between the Mammoth and Jets this season. It’s the only game in Winnipeg this year.
Season Series
- Oct. 26: UTA at WPG
- Dec. 21: UTA vs WPG
- Apr. 14: UTA vs WPG
Main Storylines – Winnipeg
- Winnipeg enters this week with a 4-1-0 record and are tied for second place in the Central Division with the Mammoth and the Chicago Blackhawks (8 points). After dropping the first game of the season, Winnipeg has responded with four straight wins heading into the week.
- The Jets are producing a lot offensively. Currently the team is averaging the third most goals for per game (4.20) and has the third-best power play in the NHL (33.3%). Defensively, the Jets are holding their opponents to the seventh-fewest goals per game (2.40).
- Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with six goals and nine points while Kyle Connor’s five assists are a team-high. The Jets have 14 skaters with a point or more to start the season. Connor Hellebuyck is off to a strong start. He has a 3-1-0 record through four games played. He’s averaging 2.51 goals against and has a .915 save percentage. (All statistics from Monday)
- It’s a busy week for the Jets who have four games in seven nights. Winnipeg starts the week with a Monday night matchup in Calgary against the Flames. On Thursday, the Jets host the Seattle Kraken before facing the Flames again, this time on home ice, Friday night. Winnipeg ends the week against the Mammoth.
Injury Updates – Winnipeg
- F Adam Lowry – hip, IR
- F Cole Perfetti – ankle, IR
- D Dylan Samberg – undisclosed, IR