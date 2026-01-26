Utah Faces Tampa Bay to Start Back-to-Back

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (27-20-4) vs Tampa Bay (32-14-4)
WHEN: Jan. 26, 2026
WHERE: Benchmark International Arena
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth will wrap a season series against the Lightning on Monday night
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Lightning
By the Numbers
Against Tampa This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
