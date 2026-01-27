Utah Faces Florida on Second Half of Back-to-Back

The Mammoth wrap their season series with the Panthers on Tuesday night

By Catherine Bogart
THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (27-21-4) vs Florida (28-20-3)

WHEN: Jan. 27, 2026 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Amerant Bank Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after head coach André Tourigny’s media availability on Tuesday.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 27-21-4 this season and is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. Currently the Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division with 58 points.
  • The Mammoth lost their most recent game, 2-0, to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
    • Utah had a strong game defensively and held one of the NHL’s top offenses to just two power play goals, one of which was in the final minute of the game.
    • Goaltender Karel Vejmelka had a strong outing and stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced.
  • Dylan Guenther’s 24 goals lead the team while Clayton Keller’s 34 assists and 50 points are team-highs. Nick Schmaltz’s 18 goals and 46 points are the second most on the Mammoth while Mikhail Sergachev’s 29 assists are second to Keller.
  • Since Vejmelka played on the front half of the back-to-back, it’s likely Vítek Vaněček will get the start against his former team. He has a 2-9-2 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.
  • Tuesday’s game is the third of four-straight on the road trip. Utah’s final game is against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Florida

  • Florida is 28-20-3 this season and is 6-4-0 in its last 10 games. Currently the Panthers are sixth in the Atlantic Division with 59 points.
  • The Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 in their most recent game.
    • Tobias Bjornfot scored twice in the win while Mackie Samoskevich, Carter Verhaeghe, and Sam Reinhart (EN) each had a goal in the win.
    • Tarasov stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced.
  • Sam Reinhart’s 26 goals and 50 points lead the Panthers while his 24 assists are tied with Brad Marchand for second. Marchand’s 25 goals are second on the team as are his 49 points. Carter Verhaeghe’s 25 assists lead Florida.
  • Florida’s starting goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky has a 20-14-1 record with a 3.08 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage. Tarasov, the other half of the goaltending tandem, has an 8-6-2 record, a 2.53 goals against average, and a .909 save percentage.
  • The Panthers hit the road for one game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, before returning home for a three-game homestand.

By the Numbers

  • The Mammoth and the Panthers are tied for the seventh-most third period goals in the NHL (63).
  • Utah’s seven overtime goals are tied for third-most in the NHL.
  • Florida enters Tuesday’s game with the ninth-best penalty kill in the NHL. The Panthers have killed off 82.2% of their penalties this season.
  • Bobrovsky’s 10 wins at home this season are tied for the 10th most in the NHL. He is one of 13 goaltenders to have 10 or more wins this season.

Against Florida This Season

  • This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and the Panthers this season.
  • Utah lost the first game, 4-3, on Dec. 10.

Season Series

  • Dec. 10: FLA vs UTA – Game Recap
  • Jan. 27: UTA vs FLA

