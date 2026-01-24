Utah Starts Road Trip in Nashville

MORNING SKATE NOTES

Head coach André Tourigny shared there are a few game time decisions for today.

Facing the Predators

As Utah faces Nashville in a Central Division matchup, it’s an opportunity for the Mammoth to earn two points especially against the team right behind them in the standings.

“It’s a long season, it’s a grind,” Tourigny explained. “If you look around us, everybody’s winning. You need to keep winning. We’re in the big race, there’s a lot of teams who apply (for) that job and we need to make sure we stay humble, we stay focused, one game at a time. That’s a huge trip for us, starting with a huge game.”

The Predators are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games and will be a tough opponent.

“Nashville (has played) good hockey lately,” Tourigny shared. “(They) beat us last time in our barn. They play a heavy style of game. They’re heavy in front of the net, heavy forecheck, so it will be a good challenge physically.”

1000 for Josi

Nashville’s Captain Roman Josi played his 1000 NHL games, all with the Predators, on Jan. 22. The home team will honor their captain with a pregame ceremony. Josi is well respected throughout the league and Tourigny discussed the Swiss defenseman pregame.

“I think he plays the game the right way,” Tourigny said. “He’s really competitive everywhere on the ice, defensively, offensively. Obviously has good shots, (is) a great player. He’s been here for his first 1000 games so it’s nice to have the opportunity to see that.”