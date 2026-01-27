Utah Falls to Tampa Bay in Tight Game 

The Mammoth held one of the NHL’s top offenses to a pair of power play goals

GameStory 1.26.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

TAMPA – In a tight battle, the Utah Mammoth fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-0. With strong play 5-on-5, Utah held one of the NHL’s top teams to two power play goals, including one in the final minute of the game.

“I think we played a really good game, especially at 5-on-5,” head coach André Tourigny explained postgame. “It’s a team on the other side that’s really stingy. They don’t give anything. If you look at the chances we create, the expected goal in about every phase, really happy about our 5-on-5 play. Same defensively. It’s a team that leads the league in about everything offensively and we did a really good job. Unfortunately, too many timely penalties. Not just we got in the box, the timing of when we got in the box. I think that cost us.”

Tampa Bay’s first power play goal was in the final three minutes of the second period when Darren Raddysh scored his 14th of the season. Utah had back-to-back penalties and after killing off the first one, Tampa took advantage on the second opportunity. Anthony Cirelli’s 15th of the season made it 2-0 in the final 46 seconds of the game. Despite the pair of power play goals, it was a strong defensive effort from the Mammoth.

“We’re trying to take away time and space,” defenseman Ian Cole said of Utah’s defensive effort. “Trying to get over guys. We are trying to take away their options, and we know what they like to do. We’re able to kind of shut down a lot of that. They’re a good hockey team. They are highly skilled. They make a ton of great plays; they have a lot of great players. It’s going to be impossible to shut them down completely, but I think overall, we did a pretty good job. The margins are very thin in terms of what wins the game or not and unfortunately it didn’t go our way tonight.”

Utah’s goaltender Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced. His strong performance was highlighted by timely saves and great puck touches.

“He played great,” Cole said of Vejmelka. “He played awesome for us. Not only did he play (great), but his puck touches were great too. He was getting out there, stopping pucks for us. It really helps us in the breakout, not having to go all the way back and turn it up (ice) a little quicker. Enough can’t be said for how he’s played recently, and how he’s been our backbone here through this positive stretch.”

There’s a lot that goes into playing a competitive game against a team like the Lightning. The Mammoth had to be focused and driven. Tourigny was happy with the group’s effort and concentration.

“That was great,” Tourigny said of the team’s mentality. “I think the guys were focused. They were urgent. I’m happy about their focus on the game. That team on the other side, for the last two months, they dominated everybody. We arrived here in their building, and we played a good game at 5-on-5. I’m happy about what the guys did. I’m not happy about the result obviously. I would have loved to have a little bit more (opportunity) offensively. But, they have a good goalie.”

It’s a quick turnaround for the Mammoth who will play the second half of their back-to-back tomorrow against the Florida Panthers. Game time is 5:00 p.m. MT.

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • Dylan Guenther became the 11th player from the 2021 NHL Draft to skate in 200 career games. Selected ninth overall, Guenther leads his draft class in career game-winning goals (20) and overtime goals (7) while ranking second in goals (75) and goals per game (0.38) (per Mammoth PR).
  • Vejmelka played his 40th game of the season and he is tied with Nashville’s Juuse Saros for most games played in the NHL. His 25 wins still lead the league and Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is second with 23.

