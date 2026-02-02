The Week Ahead: Feb. 2-8

VANCOUVER VS UTAH

FEB. 2 | 7:30 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the second of three games between Utah and Vancouver this season.

The Mammoth won the first game, 4-1. Mikhail Sergachev (PPG), Nick Schmaltz, Kevin Stenlund, and John Marino (SHG, EN) scored for the Mammoth in the first game of the series while Karel Vejmelka stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced.

Season Series

Dec. 5: UTA vs VAN – Game Recap

Feb. 2: VAN vs UTA

Apr. 4: UTA vs VAN

Main Storylines – Vancouver

Vancouver enters February looking to improve from a 2-11-3 record in January. The Canucks enter the week with a 18-31-6 season record, and the team is 2-7-1 over the last 10 games.

Entering the week, the Canucks have six players with 10 or more goals and nine players with 20 or more points. Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Drew O’Connor are all tied for the team-lead with 13 goals each. Filip Hronek’s 27 assists lead the group while Pettersson’s 34 points are most on the Canucks.

Pettersson’s five points, all assists, lead Vancouver over the last five games. Teddy Blueger’s three goals lead the team over that span.

The Canucks are on the road for their final two games before the break. The first stop is against the Mammoth and the second is in Vegas against the Golden Knights.

Injury Updates – Vancouver

F Nils Hoglander – lower-body, day-to-day

F Brock Boeser – concussion, IR

F Marco Rossi – lower-body, IR

D Zeev Buium – face, IR

D Guillaume Brisebois – month-to-month

D Derek Forbort – undisclosed, IR

G Thatcher Demko – hip, IR

DETROIT VS UTAH

FEB. 4 | 7:00 P.M. MT

WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+

LISTEN: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com

This is the second and final matchup between Utah and Detroit this season.

In the first game, the Mammoth beat the Red Wings, 4-1. Clayton Keller, Jack McBain, Dylan Guenther, and Kevin Stenlund all scored in the win while Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

Season Series

Dec. 17: UTA vs DET – Game Recap

Feb. 4: DET vs UTA

Main Storylines – Detroit

Detroit was 8-4-3 in January, and the Red Wings enter the week looking to snap a three-game losing skid. The Red Wings have a 32-18-6 record this season and are 5-3-2 over their last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat’s four goals and five points over the last five games lead the Red Wings. DeBrincat’s 30 goals lead the Red Wings.

Entering the week, Detroit has the eighth-best power play (23.3%) and the 14th best penalty kill (79.6%). The Red Wings have the ninth-highest face-off win percentage in the NHL (51.1%).

The Red Wings have two road games before the Olympic break. The first is Monday night against the Colorado Avalanche and the second is against the Mammoth on Wednesday.

Injury Updates – Detroit