Utah Mammoth Announce Plans to Celebrate Black History Month

Today, the Utah Mammoth announced their Black History Month programming designed to honor and celebrate Black individuals, leaders, and businesses making an impact across Utah. Programming will take place across the team’s digital channels, the Utah Mammoth mobile app, and during the Feb. 2 game against the Vancouver Canucks.

“Black History Month is an opportunity for us to celebrate Black leaders, creators, and changemakers who have positively influenced the sport of hockey and strengthened our communities,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “Through our programming, we’re reinforcing our commitment to recognizing impact, amplifying voices, and continuing to build a hockey culture in Utah that is community-driven and welcoming to all.”

Utah Mammoth Black History Month programming includes:

The Black Book

Introduced in 2023, and inspired by Victor Hugo Green’s 1936 Green Book which served as a guide for African American travelers navigating the Jim Crow South, the Black Book is a resource showcasing more than 50 Black-owned businesses across Utah. The Black Book includes restaurants, barbers, gyms, and others, serving as a valuable guide for locals and visitors to the state. Businesses interested in being included in the Black Book are encouraged to fill out this form.

The Black Book is available year-round as a resource through the Utah Mammoth mobile app.

Introducing the Utah Mammoth BOLD Award

This season, the Utah Mammoth is proud to introduce the BOLD award – Black Outstanding Leaders and Doers – honoring African American leaders who are making a meaningful impact across the community.

The 2026 recipient is Dr. Richard Ferguson, recognized for his leadership of Black Physicians of Utah, a nonprofit dedicated to improving health outcomes for Black and underrepresented Utahns by increasing the number of Black physicians in the state through education initiatives, scholarships, and mentorship programs. Dr. Ferguson will be recognized during the game on Feb. 2 as the Utah Mammoth take on the Vancouver Canucks, and will be given a $2,500 donation to support the continued work of Black Physicians of Utah.

Special Guests and Game Day Experiences

On Feb. 2, members of the Utah Black Chamber will engage with fans during the game on the porch inside the arena’s main doors, offering opportunities to learn more about supporting and advocating for Black businesses. The Utah Mammoth will also spotlight Vidzual, a Salt Lake City-based, Black-owned full-service creative agency. Employees of the Vidzual team will be invited to experience warmups from the bench, engage with Utah Mammoth players before the game, and be recognized throughout the night with in-game spotlights and on the Mammoth broadcast.

Item of the Game

During the game on Feb. 2, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a specially curated Black History Month Item of the Game. The black hoodie – curated by CounterPoint, the official private label of Smith Entertainment Group – features the word “HISTORY” boldly across the front, with the Mammoth logo and the year 1815 displayed on the back, marking one of the earliest recorded references to hockey within Black communities. Designed by Black artist Kiarra Latimore, the piece will be available for purchase exclusively at the Team Store inside the Delta Center.

The Utah Mammoth’s celebration of Black History Month follows their recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Jan. 11 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. In partnership with the Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission, the team hosted 50 students from diverse-focused community groups at the Delta Center to participate in unique MLK-themed programming that incorporated Dr. King’s principles of nonviolence, social change, and justice.

For more information about Black History Month, fans can visit www.nhl.com/utah/fans/black-history-month.