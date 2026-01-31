Utah Returns Home, Hosts Dallas

The Mammoth have three more games before the Olympic Break

GamePreviewWEB 1.31.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Dallas (31-14-9) vs Utah (28-22-4)

WHEN: Jan. 31, 2026

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 28-22-4 this season and is 7-2-1 over the last 10 games. The Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division with 60 points and are in the first wild card spot.
  • The Mammoth suffered a 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in their most recent game.
    • Kailer Yamamoto scored twice in the loss while JJ Peterka and Michael Carcone also had a goal against the Hurricanes.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped 28 of the 33 shots he faced.
  • Dylan Guenther’s 24 goals are a team-high. Captain Clayton Keller’s 34 assists and 50 points lead the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz and Peterka’s 19 goals are tied for second. Schmaltz has the second-most points on the team with 47.
  • Vejmelka has a 25-13-2 record, a 2.62 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the other half of the goaltender tandem. He has a 3-9-2 record, a 2.93 goals-against average, and a .884 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth have two more games before the Olympic Break. Utah will host the Vancouver Canucks on Monday and the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Dallas

  • Dallas has a 31-14-9 record and is 5-4-1 over the last 10 games. The Stars are third in the Central Division with 71 points.
  • The Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 5-4, in a shootout.
    • Mavrik Bourque scored twice while Wyatt Johnston added one in regulation. Jason Robertson had the shootout winner.
    • Jake Oettinger stopped 17 of the 21 shots he faced.
  • Robertson’s 30 goals lead the Stars while his 63 points are second on the team. Mikko Rantanen’s 46 assists and 65 points are team-highs.
  • Oettinger has a 21-10-4 record, a 2.68 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage. Casey DeSmith, Dallas’ backup, has a 10-4-5 record, a 2.39 goals-against average, and a .913 save percentage.
  • The Stars return home for two more games before the Olympic break. Dallas will host the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s 10 wins in January are tied for third-most in the NHL and the Mammoth have 21 points in 2026. The Mammoth have scored 52 goals this month while holding their opponents to 35 goals.
  • Dallas has the second-best power play in the NHL, and the Stars have scored on 29.5% of their power play opportunities. The Stars are the fifth-best faceoff team with a win rate of 52%.
  • The Mammoth are allowing the sixth-fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.80) while scoring the 14th most goals per game (3.17). The Stars are allowing the fifth-fewest goals per game (2.74) while scoring the 11th most (3.28).
  • Vejmelka’s 25 wins are the most in the NHL while Oettinger’s 21 wins are tied for fourth. Vejmelka’s 41 games played are tied for the most in the league (Juuse Saros, NSH). Oettinger has played 35 games this season which is ninth in the NHL.

Against Dallas This Season

  • This is the third of four games between Utah and Dallas this season.
  • Each team has won once this season and each contest has been a one-goal game.
  • Dallas won the first, 4-3, on Nov. 28 and Utah won the second, 2-1, on Jan. 15. .

Season Series

  • Nov. 28: UTA vs DAL – Game Recap
  • Jan. 15: DAL vs UTA – Game Recap
  • Jan. 31: DAL vs UTA
  • Mar. 16: UTA vs DAL

Upcoming Schedule

