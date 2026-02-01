Utah Mammoth Will Celebrate Black History Month in February

As part of the team’s programming and celebrations in February, the Utah Mammoth will host their Black History Month game on Feb. 2 against the Vancouver Canucks. In addition, the Mammoth will elevate Black owned businesses in Utah. The team will highlight businesses on its social media channels, including a feature on the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce.

During Utah’s Black History Month game, fans will have the chance to purchase a specially curated Black History Month Item of the Game. This year’s item is a black hoodie, designed by CounterPoint. It features the word History on the front and the Mammoth logo and 1815 on the back. One of the earliest recorded references to hockey within Black communities was in the year 1815. Kiarra Latimore worked with CounterPoint on the hoodie and those interested in purchasing can do so at the Team Store in Delta Center.

In addition to their Black History Month Game, the Mammoth are excited to elevate Black owned businesses in Utah through The Black Book. This is a resource that will showcase more than 30 Black-owned businesses across the state. The Black Book will have gyms, restaurants, barbers, and more and will benefit Utah locals and visitors alike. Fans can find businesses by checking the Utah Mammoth app. The Mammoth will have The Black Book on the team’s mobile app year-round.

In addition to the Black Book, the Mammoth have created the BOLD Award (Black Outstanding Leaders and Doers). This award will recognize and honor African American leaders who have made an impact in the community. More information on the BOLD Award and Dr. Richard Ferguson, the first recipient, are available here.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Mammoth’s initiatives surrounding Black History Month, click here!